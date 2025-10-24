Advertisement
DELHI CLOUD SEEDING

Smog's New Enemy: Can Cloud Seeding Really Save Delhi? CM Sets Date For The 'Historic' First Trial

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta called cloud seeding a 'necessity' to combat the 'severe' Post-Diwali AQI. Find out the science, the Cloud Seeding date, and how this artificial rain trial aims to tackle the capital's pollution crisis.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2025, 03:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Smog's New Enemy: Can Cloud Seeding Really Save Delhi? CM Sets Date For The 'Historic' First TrialDelhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addresses a press conference. (Photo: IANS/CMO)

In the face of growing public health concerns regarding the extremely high levels of air pollution post-Diwali, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday indicated cloud seeding a "necessity" for the capital city. The statement came after the Chief Minister gave her nod to the first-ever artificial rain scheme in the city.

CM Gupta, a BJP leader, was optimistic regarding the initiative, citing that it is an important step towards addressing the capital's acute environmental crisis.

Trial Set For October 29

After a trial carried out in the area of Burari, CM Gupta issued a tentative date for the first artificial rain trial, pending favorable weather conditions.

"Cloud seeding is essential for Delhi and the first experiment of its kind. We wish to experiment with it in Delhi to find out if it can regulate this very critical environmental issue," CM Gupta was quoted to have said.

Timeline: The Chief Minister tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) that the weather department expects cloudy weather on October 28, 29, and 30.

Rain Date: "If weather continues to be good, Delhi will see its first man-made rain on October 29," the post stated.

Goal: Gupta asserted that the project is not just "technologically historic" but also sets a "scientific method of fighting pollution in Delhi."

Post-Diwali AQI Reaches 'Severe' Category

The demand for cloud seeding has come at a time when Delhi-NCR's air quality dived into the 'severe category' soon after the Diwali festival. The explosion of firecrackers in the region had predominantly helped worsen the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Pollutant Shift: It was observed by experts that there has been a sudden shift in the composition of air. Whereas the air was characterised by photochemical pollutants such as ozone (O3) and carbon monoxide (CO) in the previous weeks, the post-Diwali season witnessed these emissions being overtaken by a peak level of Particulate Matter (PM 10 ​ and PM 2.5 ​).

Cause of Emissions: Experts attribute this change to a steep increase in combustion-related emissions, mainly due to firecrackers, augmented by vehicular, industrial, and local burns. Ozone and carbon monoxide literally vanished from the AQI charts from October 20 (Diwali day), giving way to the more dangerous particulate matter.

ALSO READCloud Seeding In India: Cost, Chemicals Used, And How Artificial Rain Works For Pollution Control

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

