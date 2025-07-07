Delhi Power Cut: BSES Announces Shutdown From July 7-9; Check List Of Areas, Timings

Amid the rising temperaturs Delhiites are bound to face power cuts over the next two days! Delhiites, you might be facing some planned power outages over the next couple of days. BSES Yamuna Power Limited has announced scheduled power cuts for various areas from Monday, July 7, to Wednesday, July 9.

Specifically, residents in the Saboli Colony-Mandoli and Village Saboli-Saboli Colony-Mandoli areas of Nand Nagri, Delhi, should expect power disruptions from 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM today (July 7). This particular outage is for load balancing. Earlier today, the Block B-Harijan Basti-Karawal Nagar area experienced a power cut from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM due to maintenance work.

Looking ahead to July 8, multiple areas in Nand Nagri will see power cuts between 12:00 PM and 2:30 PM. These include Saboli Colony-Mandoli, Saboli Village-Mandoli, Block B-Radha Vihar-Mandoli, Block C-A-3-Harsh Vihar-Mandoli, Block D-Village Saboli-Mandoli, Block K-Village Saboli-Mandoli, Block A-Village Saboli-Mandoli, Block C-Pratap Nagar-Radha Vihar-Mandoli, Seva Dham-Mandoli, Pratap Nagar-Radha Vihar-Mandoli, Block B-Shakti Garden, and Block A-East Gokul Pur.

Additionally, on July 9, Block B of Chaman Park in Gokulpuri, Karawal Nagar, Delhi, will experience an outage from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM for maintenance.

On a brighter note, Delhi-NCR residents got some welcome relief from the heat with moderate rainfall in the early hours of Monday. While Sunday also saw some rain, temperatures had climbed later in the day. The good news is that the weather department forecasts continued light to heavy rainfall for Delhi-NCR over the next few days.