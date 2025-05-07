Delhi Prepares For Emergencies: What To Do And Avoid During Mock Drill Across 55 Locations Amid Operation Sindoor

In the wake of heightened national security measures following 'Operation Sindoor,' the national capital witnessed a large-scale civil defence mock drill on May 7. The mock drill was designed to test Delhi’s emergency preparedness and public response under simulated crisis scenarios like air raids, blackouts, and evacuations.

The drill was carried out across 55 strategic locations spread over 11 districts, including high-traffic public areas such as markets, metro stations, and government buildings in Central, North, Shahdara, and South Delhi.

Key Features of the Mock Drill

To simulate real emergency conditions, authorities deployed PCR vans, fire brigades, civil defence volunteers, and security personnel across various sites. In locations such as Khan Market and Chandni Chowk, loud alarm sirens were sounded as part of evacuation drills. Citizens were asked to evacuate the area and move to safe shelters.

In Chandni Chowk, a full-scale exercise was conducted involving NCC cadets and civil defence volunteers. As the evacuation drill near the Town Hall began, sirens echoed through the market, prompting people to move quickly towards designated safe zones.

City-Wide Blackout Simulation

In addition to evacuation and emergency response drills, a mock blackout was also executed at the selected sites. Although a full-scale citywide blackout wasn’t carried out, localised blackouts at drill locations were marked by the sounding of a long siren to indicate the start, followed by short bursts signaling the end.

Guidelines Issued by the Government of NCT of Delhi

The Office of the Medical Director (Department of Accident & Emergency) laid out detailed instructions for the public to follow during the mock drill:

What to Do During the Mock Drill

Recognize Sirens:

► Long siren = Alert (take shelter)

► Short bursts = All clear

Head to Safety Zones:

Move quickly to designated shelters such as basements or underground parking

Keep Emergency Kit Ready:

Include torch, batteries, water, non-perishable food, first-aid kit, ID, and important documents

Follow Instructions:

Cooperate with civil defence volunteers and listen to public announcements

Practice with Family:

Rehearse evacuation plans and CPR/basic first-aid with children and elderly

Observe & Learn:

Understand how authorities camouflage vital installations and manage large-scale emergencies

What Not to Do During the Mock Drill

Do Not Panic:

These are drills meant for training—stay calm and composed

Avoid Using Phones Excessively:

Keep networks free for emergency communication only

Don’t Ignore the Sirens:

Treat every alarm as real; drills are meant to build habit and readiness

Don’t Spread Rumours:

Avoid misinformation or sharing sensitive visuals online

Don’t Use Private Vehicles Unless Instructed

Could cause congestion and delay emergency response teams

Don’t Leave Lights On During Blackouts:

Use blackout curtains and cover light-emitting devices to simulate a real blackout

General Preparedness Tips

1. Before the Drill: Stay informed through local channels and alert neighbours

2. During the Drill: Include pets and elderly in preparedness

3. After the Drill: Offer feedback to local authorities on any gaps observed

Why These Drills Matter

These exercises help both the government and the public be better prepared for terror threats, natural disasters, and wartime scenarios. By participating actively, citizens can make a crucial difference during real emergencies.