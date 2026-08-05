/Delhi professional goes missing after joining new job in Gurugram; Police launch probe

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR after a 35-year-old marketing executive went missing under suspicious circumstances in outer-north Delhi, on what was supposed to be the first day of his new job in Gurugram.
The case has been registered under Section 140(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Shahbad Dairy Police Station.
According to the FIR, the complainant, Sattan Babu, a retired Army personnel, told police that his son, Prashant, had left home on August 3 for his first day at a private company in Gurugram, where he had been hired to market medical products.
As per the complaint, Prashant called home around 8:05 pm to say he would be back in 15-20 minutes. Sometime later, he called his brother again, saying his vehicle had a minor collision with a car belonging to an elderly couple, and that he was dropping them off at Sector 28, Rohini.
At around 9:10 pm, his brother received another call from Prashant.
On this call, his brother heard him say, "Deepu... Deepu... stop," before the line cut off.
His phone has been switched off since.
Worried when he didn't return, the family started searching for him and eventually found his car abandoned near a canal on the road connecting Rohini Sector 28 to Khera. The vehicle was locked.
After arranging a spare key, the family opened it and discovered that Prashant's laptop and mobile charger were missing.
Police reached the spot and called in the Crime Team for inspection and photography, along with a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).
The car has been seized as evidence.
Based on the family's complaint, police have registered a case against an unidentified person under Section 140(3) of the BNS and have begun investigating. Efforts are currently underway to trace Prashant.
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