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  • /Delhi professional goes missing after joining new job in Gurugram; Police launch probe

Delhi professional goes missing after joining new job in Gurugram; Police launch probe

Police reached the spot and called in the Crime Team for inspection and photography, along with a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). The car has been seized as evidence.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 01:09 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 01:09 PM IST
Delhi professional goes missing after joining new job in Gurugram; Police launch probe

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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