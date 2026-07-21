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'Delhi protest only beginning, NC won't dilute agenda to appease BJP': Omar Abdullah

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, a day after the demonstration, Omar said the protest was meant to remind the Centre of the promises it had made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 11:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 11:02 PM IST
'Delhi protest only beginning, NC won't dilute agenda to appease BJP': Omar Abdullah
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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