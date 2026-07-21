Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the party's protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar was only the beginning of its campaign for the restoration of statehood, asserting that the NC would continue to press the Centre to honour its commitments without compromising its political agenda.
Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, a day after the demonstration, Omar said the protest was meant to remind the Centre of the promises it had made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
"This is not just the National Conference's issue, it belongs to the entire Jammu and Kashmir. We invited all parties to join us," he said.
He expressed disappointment over the absence of several regional parties, accusing them of criticising the NC's initiative instead of supporting the demand for statehood.
"Some claim to be well-wishers of J&K but conveniently forget their concerns when the time comes to act," he said.
Questioning the Centre's repeated assurance that statehood would be restored at an "appropriate time", Omar asked what criteria were being used to determine that timeline.
"When will the appropriate time come? What is the way to gauge that appropriate time?" he asked.
He pointed to what he described as contradictory positions on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
"On one hand, you tell us that militancy still exists, which is why you cannot grant us statehood. On the other hand, when a Kashmiri Pandit files a security-related case in the High Court seeking transfer from Srinagar to Jammu, the High Court says there is no terrorism here. Both things cannot happen simultaneously," he said.
Omar said there had been a marked improvement in the security situation and questioned why the Centre continued to cite law and order as a reason for delaying statehood.
"If the court also feels that the situation has improved significantly, and we also say that conditions have become favourable enough to grant us statehood, then why is the central government claiming that the situation is poor? And if the situation is poor, who is responsible for it? Security and law and order are not our responsibility," he said.
Rejecting criticism that the National Conference had abandoned its stand on Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir's special status, Omar said the party had remained committed to its long-standing position.
"When did we ever abandon our agenda? We stood firm," he said.
He maintained that restoring statehood must come first, arguing that it was the foundation for addressing broader constitutional issues.
"Without statehood, what meaning will Article 370 or any special provision hold? The real issue is the constitutional sharing of powers between J&K and the Centre, which is only possible once statehood is restored."
Omar accused the BJP of trying to link the issues of Article 370 and statehood to delay the latter.
"This is exactly what the central government wants. The day you link statehood and Article 370 in the same protest, they will get an excuse not to grant statehood," he said.
He also reiterated that the restoration of Article 370 was unlikely under the present BJP-led government.
"I have always told the people of Jammu and Kashmir that expecting the same people who took Article 370 from us to give it back on a plate is foolishness. We have to restore Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir's special status, but we will not get it under this government. From this government, at least we should get a foundation, and that's statehood," he said.
Referring to the Supreme Court's observations on the issue, Omar said the National Conference would continue to remind the Centre of the commitment it had made before the court.
"We went to remind them of their promise. They made a promise in the Supreme Court, and the court said statehood should be restored at the earliest. We will keep reminding them repeatedly," he added.
Announcing the next phase of the campaign, Omar said the National Conference would soon decide its future course of action under the leadership of party president Dr Farooq Abdullah.
"The Delhi protest was just the beginning, not the end. This struggle will continue relentlessly. We will keep reminding the Centre of its commitments," he said.
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