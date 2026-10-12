/Delhi protests: Why are Congress and AAP holding separate demonstrations over SIR?

New Delhi has witnessed a series of protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with the Congress-led INDIA bloc and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) taking separate approaches despite raising similar concerns. The BJP has also stepped up its counter-attacks, turning the protests into a wider political confrontation.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the protests in Delhi, the Opposition’s strategy, the differences between the Congress and the AAP, and the growing political dispute over the Election Commission.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge took part in a march towards the Supreme Court on Monday, joined by leaders from several INDIA bloc parties, including the Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Nationalist Congress Party and Left parties.
The Opposition leaders had sought a meeting with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to raise concerns about the electoral process, alleged irregularities and the role of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. However, the Chief Justice declined to meet the delegation, citing the petitions already pending before the Supreme Court on related matters.
The leaders had gathered at the Constitution Club to discuss their strategy before marching from Barakhamba Road towards the Supreme Court. As the march took longer than expected, advocate S. Prasanna filed a petition on behalf of 11 leaders from 10 political parties.
The petition seeks records of disagreements, if any, among the Chief Election Commissioner and the two Election Commissioners. It also asks for details of the meeting held to amend voter registration Form 6, including the suggestions made and the person who took the final decision. The petition further seeks a temporary halt to the SIR process until the cases are heard.
According to sources cited in the programme, the Chief Justice directed the court registry to complete the necessary paperwork and technical formalities relating to the petition promptly so that it could be taken up for hearing.
The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee drew criticism after publishing a post questioning the Chief Justice's position on the Delhi protests and law-and-order restrictions.
The post stated: “If law and order is not your domain, then resign right now. We will find someone who can handle it in your place.”
The remarks prompted a strong response from Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who accused anti-national groups of joining hands to undermine democratic institutions and said patriotic Indians would unite against them. He also described the judiciary as their next target.
Following the backlash, Congress leaders in Delhi distanced themselves from the post, which was subsequently deleted by the Kerala Congress.
The programme also examined the judicial convention that judges should avoid actions or discussions that could create the impression of political bias, particularly when related cases are already pending before the courts. It noted that the judiciary has traditionally maintained distance from the political agendas of both the government and the Opposition.
After the Chief Justice declined to meet the INDIA bloc delegation, Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference at the Congress headquarters. He alleged that Delhi had been turned into a fortress, claiming that people were being prevented from entering the city and that bus and train services were being stopped.
Gandhi also warned that those harming democracy would face severe punishment. The BJP objected to his remarks, including his comparison of the Opposition's march to a Baraat of Lord Shiva.
The programme examined how the Congress has sought to frame the dispute around democratic rights, electoral integrity and the Election Commission, while the BJP has mounted a counter-campaign against the Opposition.
One of the key questions examined in the DNA analysis was why the AAP has continued to organise separate protests despite sharing the INDIA bloc's opposition to the SIR process.
The AAP did not participate in the Congress-led protests and meetings held between 6 and 9 October. These included the sit-in by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi at the Akashvani Bhawan premises, Opposition meetings convened by Mallikarjun Kharge, and the march to Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Instead, the AAP held its own demonstrations and participated in the protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on 10 October. When CJP chief Abhijeet Deepke was detained during the agitation, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal took to the streets.
The analysis linked this separation to the political competition between the Congress and the AAP, particularly in Punjab, where Assembly elections are due next year. Both parties are major rivals in the state and will seek votes against each other. They also contest against one another in Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana.
The programme argued that sharing a platform with the INDIA bloc could give Rahul Gandhi greater political visibility, while the AAP may see separate protests and the CJP platform as opportunities to connect directly with young people and other sections of the public.
The programme also highlighted the distance between the Congress and the CJP. While the AAP participated in the CJP's 10 October protest, Congress leaders stayed away.
It noted that the two organisations have generally avoided joining each other's demonstrations, even as several INDIA bloc parties, including the Samajwadi Party, TMC, RJD and Left parties, have participated in protests organised by both.
The analysis raised the question of whether the Congress views the AAP and CJP as competing political platforms and whether this has contributed to its decision to remain separate from the CJP's agitation.
The BJP, meanwhile, has questioned the consistency of Opposition leaders who appear at different protest platforms.
The protests over SIR and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar have developed into a broader political confrontation, with Opposition parties seeking to challenge the government and the BJP responding with its own attacks.
While the Congress-led INDIA bloc has pursued a collective march and legal action, the AAP has chosen to maintain a separate course. The resulting divisions have added another layer to the political dispute over electoral rolls, the Election Commission and the conduct of democratic institutions.
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