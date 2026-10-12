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Delhi protests: Why are Congress and AAP holding separate demonstrations over SIR?

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge took part in a march towards the Supreme Court on Monday, joined by leaders from several INDIA bloc parties, including the Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Nationalist Congress Party and Left parties.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 11:30 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 11:30 PM IST
Delhi protests: Why are Congress and AAP holding separate demonstrations over SIR?

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Delhi protests: Why are Congress and AAP holding separate demonstrations over SIR?
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