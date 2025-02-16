New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: High-Level Committee Formed, Special Trains Deployed, Atishi Reacts

At least 18 people including children lost their lives after a stampede broke out at the New Delhi railway station late on Saturday evening, triggering chaos on platforms number 14 and 15. Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity at the Railway Board on Sunday said that a two-member high-level committee had been formed to investigate the matter and determine the cause of the stampede.

Kumar has confirmed that the situation is now under control, and passengers have been accommodated on special trains. Normal train operations have also resumed at the station.

"The situation is under control, and the passengers have been sent by special train... Train movement at the railway station is normal now," he added, PTI reported.

Kumar stated that the station was facing an unusually high volume of passengers, which led the railways to run four additional special trains to manage the crowd.

"The number of passengers was relatively very high today at the New Delhi railway station and so we ran four more special trains. We received information that a few people fainted - they have been admitted to a local hospital. We blocked entry to the railway station for a while, but the situation is under control now," added Kumar.

Delhi's caretaker Chief Minister and AAP leader, Atishi, extended her condolences to the families of the victims, confirming that they had been informed about the tragic incident. She visited LNJP Hospital to offer support to the families affected by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.

Atishi mentioned that two AAP MLAs are currently at the scene and have directed hospital management to inform them if any victim's family needs assistance.

Atishi posted on X, "The tragic death of devotees going to Maha Kumbh in the accident at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad and heartbreaking. Met the families of the victims at the LNJP hospital. Many people are also injured, whose treatment is going on. Two of our MLAs are present in the hospital to help the victim families..."

According to authorities, the incident occurred as a massive crowd gathered at platform no. 14, where the Prayagraj Express was stationed. Delays in the departures of Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani further exacerbated the congestion, leading to overcrowding at platforms 12, 13, and 14.

(With ANI inputs)