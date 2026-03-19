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NewsIndiaDelhi Weather: Storms hit national capital, flight operations disrupted as temperatures set to drop
DELHI RAIN TODAY

Delhi Weather: Storms hit national capital, flight operations disrupted as temperatures set to drop

A massive dust storm and rain hit Delhi-NCR, leading to 16 flight diversions at IGI Airport. IMD issues a yellow alert for more rain and a temperature drop. Check the 48-hour forecast here.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2026, 06:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Delhi Weather: Storms hit national capital, flight operations disrupted as temperatures set to dropPeople walk through rain at India Gate in New Delhi. (Photo: IANS)

A sudden and intense dust storm, followed by heavy rain, swept through the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday evening. It offered relief from unusual heat but caused significant travel disruptions. The weather change, caused by a new western disturbance, has led authorities to issue a yellow alert for the coming days.

Aviation disruption: 16 flights diverted

The sudden shift in weather conditions heavily impacted operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Airport officials reported that at least 16 flights were diverted on Wednesday evening due to high winds and poor visibility. Passengers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

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IMD issues yellow alert for strong winds

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the capital for Thursday and Friday. The forecast includes:

- Persistent rainfall: Intermittent light rain and thundershowers.
- High winds: Gusty winds between 30 and 40 km/h, with peak gusts reaching 50 km/h.
- Cloud cover: Overcast skies expected to continue throughout the week.

Temperatures to drop as heatwave lessens  

After a warm start to March, the incoming rain offers a much-needed cooldown. On Wednesday, temperatures ranged from 32°C to 34°C, but a significant drop is on the way:

- Thursday: Maximum temperatures may fall to between 29°C and 31°C.
- Friday: A further drop could see temperatures decrease to between 27°C and 29°C.

"The maximum will stay between 30°C and 32°C even after the western disturbance eases," an IMD official said, adding that the cool trend will last through the end of the week.

48-hour weather outlook

Residents should expect continued instability through Friday:

- March 19 (Thursday): Multiple periods of light rain and drizzle. Thunderstorms are likely throughout the day.
- March 20 (Friday): Cloudy skies will continue with repeated rain showers. Strong winds are expected in both the morning and evening.

ALSO READ | Rain brings relief to Delhi; IMD issues Yellow alert, more showers expected till March 20

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