/Why Delhi drowned on Tuesday: The science behind the four-system convergence driving heavy NCR rain

Delhi-NCR faced heavy rainstorms on Tuesday, which inundated the main arteries, flooded the business areas with waist-deep water, and brought peak-hour traffic to an almost standstill. With rising waterlogging in the important transit points of ITO, Nizamuddin, South Extension, Noida, Ghaziabad, and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued its red alert at 12:25 PM, after raising it from the yellow alert to orange throughout the morning.
As per meteorologists, Tuesday's rainfall has not been due to the monsoons but due to a rare occurrence of the four separate weather systems working over northern India simultaneously.
There have been a few forecasts based on the monsoon reviving itself with other supportive systems breaking the two-week dry spell in the national capital region:
The active monsoon trough: This is a primary rain-bearing low-pressure belt that moved south of its normal positions, passing through Bikaner, Gwalior, Satna, and Daltonganj. It brings the core precipitation belt directly over the Gangetic plains and Delhi-NCR.
Inland deep depression: For the season's first time, a deep depression formed in the Bay of Bengal region and made a landfall along the coastal belt of West Bengal-north Odisha, bringing copious amounts of maritime moisture to the west-central parts of India.
Southwest Rajasthan cyclonic circulation: As an upper air system located at the western end of the monsoon trough, the system drew in moist winds from the Arabian Sea.
Central Uttar Pradesh circulation: An upper air cyclonic circulation over northern parts of central Uttar Pradesh served as a secondary driving force in drawing warm and moist air upwards over the NCR.
Whereas daily commuters have been severely affected by the rains, the much-needed rains have certainly provided a boost to the agricultural economy of India.
Statistics provided by the Union Ministry of Agriculture reveal that the kharif planting, which was nearly 25% behind last year's pace at the end of June, is now within a 5% deficit mainly because of increased paddy transplantation in the states of Odisha, Punjab, and Haryana.
Looking ahead, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places across Delhi-NCR through July 29, followed by fairly widespread rain through August 3. Long-term performance for the remainder of August and September will depend on global climate drivers, including the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and El Niño conditions in the Pacific.
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