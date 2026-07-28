Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Why Delhi drowned on Tuesday: The science behind the four-system convergence driving heavy NCR rain

Why Delhi drowned on Tuesday: The science behind the four-system convergence driving heavy NCR rain

Heavy rainfall battered Delhi-NCR after four weather systems converged, prompting the IMD to issue a Red Alert amid widespread waterlogging and traffic chaos.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 07:34 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 07:34 PM IST
Why Delhi drowned on Tuesday: The science behind the four-system convergence driving heavy NCR rain
Image Credit: Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road at ITO Vikas Marg following monsoon rainfall. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Why Delhi drowned on Tuesday: The science behind the four-system convergence driving heavy NCR rain
Delhi rain3 min ago
2
Love & War1 hr ago
3
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra1 hr ago
4
Sawan 20261 hr ago
5
Ryan ten Doeschate1 hr ago