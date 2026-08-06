/Delhi rain today: IMD issues orange alert for Delhi-NCR; expressway traffic snarls and WFH advisory in Gurugram

Delhi and the NCR experienced heavy rainfall early in the morning on Thursday, causing temperature drops and widespread waterlogging in all major transit routes. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad, predicting moderate rains with thunderstorms.
According to IMD warnings, there will be continuous moderate rainfall in the city until late morning. However, as Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad come under an Orange Alert, districts in Haryana state like Gurugram and Faridabad have been put under Yellow Alert due to continued light to moderate rainfall in the area.
Weather stations in the national capital have recorded rainfall over the last 24 hours. While base station Safdarjung saw 15.4 mm of rainfall, Lodhi Road saw 26 mm of rainfall. Some of the prominent areas in the centre and south of Delhi where heavy rainfall was observed include Vijay Chowk, Jantar Mantar, Kartavya Path, ITO, Mathura Road, C R Park, and Sangam Vihar.
Due to showers early in the morning, the entire stretch of the road got waterlogged on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48), especially the areas of:
In light of deteriorating road situation and traffic gridlocks, the Police in Gurugram issued a travel advisory, suggesting corporate companies and other private offices to facilitate their workers to work from home (WFH).
This ongoing situation is due to the heavy showers on Wednesday, which resulted in huge civic disturbances in the Delhi-NCR area. Agitated travelers have uploaded photos and video clips on social media showing flooded roads at CR Park, Sangam Vihar, Lodhi Road, and other major junctions joining Delhi to Gurgaon and Noida.
Civic departments have made arrangements for the deployment of mobile pumps on major underpasses and arterial roads for clearing the waterlogging.
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