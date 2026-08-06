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  • /Delhi rain today: IMD issues orange alert for Delhi-NCR; expressway traffic snarls and WFH advisory in Gurugram

Delhi rain today: IMD issues orange alert for Delhi-NCR; expressway traffic snarls and WFH advisory in Gurugram

Heavy morning rain hit Delhi-NCR on Thursday, prompting the IMD to issue an Orange Alert for Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad. Waterlogging along the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway led Gurugram Police to issue a work-from-home advisory for corporate offices.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 10:22 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 10:22 AM IST
Delhi rain today: IMD issues orange alert for Delhi-NCR; expressway traffic snarls and WFH advisory in Gurugram
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Delhi rain today: IMD issues orange alert for Delhi-NCR; expressway traffic snarls and WFH advisory in Gurugram
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