Delhi rain update: Pre-monsoon showers lash capital, bring massive heatwave relief; waterlogging in Tughlakabad

Pre-monsoon phenomena began to knock at the doorsteps of the national capital region as thunderstorms accompanied by strong gusts of wind pounded several parts of Delhi-NCR. The swift change in the weather pattern created a drastic alteration in the climate, offering substantial relief to people from the harsh and oppressive heat wave conditions.

The rapid transition took place due to the arrival of dense, dark clouds along with intense rainfall. The unanticipated change in weather corresponded perfectly with the forecasts issued by the meteorological department regarding immediate thunderstorms and precipitation over the capital region.

ALSO READ | IMD weather update: Heavy rain alert issued for Delhi-NCR, UP, Rajasthan and over 20 states as monsoon advances

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Heavy pre-monsoon downpour floods roads in Tughlakabad area

The severity of the weather phenomena could be clearly felt in the Tughlakabad region of South Delhi at around midnight on Saturday morning. It took just minutes for the rains to create waterlogged conditions on some major roads in the area, thus altering the local microclimate instantly.

This weather phenomenon comes after a similar occurrence witnessed in Delhi last Thursday evening, where light rains accompanied by strong winds were experienced by isolated parts of the capital city, thus leading to gradual drops in temperature.

Mercury levels dropped due to consecutive rains ending heatwave season

As a result of two successive days of pre-monsoon showers, the temperature levels in the city have fallen drastically. Although the pleasant weather has enabled residents to catch their breath after experiencing sweltering conditions for a long while now, weathermen have made it clear that this is an advanced monsoon trigger and not the monsoon itself.

The unstable atmosphere along with showers and changing temperature levels is expected to continue holding off the summer heat for the upcoming days.

ALSO READ | Delhi-NCR weather: Intense rain & 120 km/h winds bring relief from heat; IMD issues alert till June 17