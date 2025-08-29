Delhi Rain Update: Waterlogging, Flight Delays, And Traffic Chaos; IMD Issues Orange Alert

New Delhi: Fresh spells of rain drenched multiple areas of Delhi on Friday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for the National Capital until 5 PM. The downpour resulted in significant waterlogging and heavy traffic congestion throughout the city.

Affected areas included West Vinod Nagar, AIIMS, Patparganj, Mayur Vihar, and Sangam Vihar, where severe water accumulation disrupted daily life. Key routes such as the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway, Mathura Road, Vikas Marg, ISBT, Geeta Colony, and Rajaram Kohli Marg witnessed long traffic snarls, especially during peak hours. A major traffic jam was also reported on the route from Badarpur to Ashram, causing delays for office commuters and school buses.

Delhi Traffic Police confirmed that teams had been deployed at critical junctions to manage the flow of vehicles and alleviate congestion.

Flight operations were also hit, with over 200 flights delayed due to the inclement weather. Delhi Airport authorities issued an advisory on Friday morning, citing the IMD forecast. "As per the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast, inclement weather conditions are expected in Delhi. However, flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently normal. For the latest flight information, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines," the advisory read, posted on X.

Delhi Metro services on the Yellow Line were disrupted in the morning, compounding commuters’ frustrations. However, officials later confirmed that the technical issue had been resolved. This follows a recent fare hike implemented by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) earlier in the week, with ticket prices increasing by Rs 1 to Rs 4 based on distance travelled.

The IMD has forecast moderate rainfall in parts of Delhi over the next few hours, particularly affecting the Central, East, South, and New Delhi regions. The agency advised residents to stay indoors, avoid sheltering under trees or unstable structures, and check road and traffic updates before travelling. Commuters have also been urged to carry umbrellas or raincoats.

While the downpour caused significant disruption, it also brought relief from the sweltering humidity experienced earlier this week.