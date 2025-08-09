Delhi Drenched: Capital Suffers Major Flight Delays & Traffic Disruption After Overnight Downpour | Check Latest Updates

The National Capital Region woke up to a torrent of overnight and early Saturday morning heavy rainfall, bringing with it a welcome relief from humidity levels but at the same time throwing daily routines into chaos. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put the city on a Red Alert, forecasting more severe weather to come.

The relentless rains brought the capital city virtually to a standstill, causing massive disruptions to road traffic as well as flights. There was extensive waterlogging in many parts of Delhi, including major roads such as Panchkuian Marg, Mathura Road, and the central Connaught Place area, which made traveling troublesome.

In spite of the extensive disruption, Delhi Airport officials reported that flight operations were "currently normal" according to an advisory on X (formerly Twitter). The on-ground staff at the airport is working hard to maintain smooth passenger movement against the adversarial weather conditions.

But statistics from the flight tracking website Flightradar told a different story, indicating that 105 flights were delayed up to 7:20 AM on Saturday. This comprised 13 arrival flights to Indira Gandhi International Airport and a huge 92 departure flights facing delays.

Large airlines were quick to post advisories. IndiGo warned flyers on X of heavy traffic jams in the city. The airline asked people to plan ahead for their trip to the airport and take alternative routes where necessary. "Because of today's rains, many roads throughout Delhi are now blocked or moving slowly," read the IndiGo advisory, adding, "Our teams are working hard to keep things moving and assist your trip.

Travel Advisory



Due to today’s downpour, several roads across Delhi are currently blocked or experiencing slow movement.



Please allow extra time, take an alternate route if possible, and check your flight status on our website or app before… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 9, 2025

SpiceJet also issued an advisory, cautioning that operations at Delhi airport would be impacted as a result of the heavy rain. They asked passengers to keep checking their flight status on their website regularly.

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/2wynECZugy. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) August 9, 2025

IMD's forecast for Saturday is thunderstorms with rain. The day's maximum temperature can be expected to be 33 degrees Celsius, with the minimum to hover at 25 degrees Celsius. Ongoing rain is a cause for concern regarding ongoing waterlogging and traffic issues all day long.