Two minor boys lost their lives in a wall collapse incident in Basant Nagar, Vasant Vihar, Delhi on Thursday at about 4:44 pm. The police informed that the victims were sent to AIIMS Trauma Centre by PCR vans, who were declared brought dead.

On enquiry, it was revealed that the minor boys were sitting on stairs alongside wall. In addition, the wall belongs to Delhi Development Authority (DDA) which fell due to heavy rain and waterlogging.

According to ANI, Delhi Police said, "Today, on 14.08.2025, at about 4:44 pm, Police received call was received regarding collapse of a wall at 1/1 Basant Nagar, Vasant Vihar, near Hanuman Mandir. Two minor boys were rescued and sent to AIIMS Trauma Centre by PCR vans, who were declared brought dead. On enquiry, it was revealed that the children were sitting on stairs alongside wall. The wall belongs to DDA which fell due to heavy rain and waterlogging. Disaster Management and DDA have been informed. Remaining debris is being cleared to check for any others trapped."

Delhi Police say, "Today, on 14.08.2025, at about 4:44 pm, Police received call was received regarding collapse of a wall at 1/1 Basant Nagar, Vasant Vihar, near Hanuman Mandir. Two minor boys were rescued and sent to AIIMS Trauma Centre by PCR vans, who were declared brought… — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2025

Also Read: Delhi-NCR Rains: Tree Uprooted In Kalkaji; BMW Stuck In APS Colony

Jaitpur Wall Collapse

A tenant who had accommodated families to dump scrap at the plot has been arrested in the Hari Nagar wall collapse incident, as per ANI police said on Sunday.

Seven people, including three men, two women, and two children, lost their lives in a tragic wall collapse in Hari Nagar, Jaitpur, South East Delhi, caused by heavy overnight rainfall, Delhi Police confirmed on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Kurshid (49), a resident of Radhakantapur village of Kaliganj police station of West Bengal's Nadia district.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the accused had accommodated families to dump scrap at the plot.

The bodies of the seven deceased were handed over to their family members after their post-mortem. The police have registered a case under section 106/125/290 BNS (Bharatiya Nyay Samhita) at the Jaitpur police station.

Police said that another accused (Land Owner) Rajbir Bhati, resident of Hari Nagar Village, Jaitpur, is absconding.

Efforts are being made to apprehend him, they said.

The seven individuals, included two young girls, both approximately 7 years old, along with Ravi Bul, aged 27, Rubina, aged 25, Safiqul, a resident of Assam, aged 27, Muttus, a resident of West Bengal, aged 50, and Doli, a resident of Assam, aged 28. Additionally, Hasibul, aged 25, was injured.

The wall collapse in Hari Nagar, triggered by heavy overnight rain, trapped eight people living in adjacent jhuggies near an old temple. The rescued individuals were rushed to a hospital. Authorities evacuated the jhuggies to prevent further incidents.

(with ANI inputs)