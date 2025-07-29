Delhi Rains Disrupt IGI Flights: IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet Issue Advisories Amidst Heavy Downpour

Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport flight operations and overall Delhi-NCR flight operations are severely disrupted this Tuesday morning, owing to heavy rain and strong winds that have been falling continuously. Major airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet have put out warnings, advising people to verify flight statuses and make necessary time adjustments for reaching the airport.

SpiceJet notified flyers of "possible flight disruptions" to Delhi (DEL) and Dharamshala (DHM), adding that "all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected."

Air India too warned travellers that "Gusty wind and rain may affect flight operations to and from Delhi this morning," asking them to "Allow extra time for your journey."

IndiGo also made a "Rainy Day Reminder," indicating "heavy rain expected over Delhi; we're experiencing the possibility of delays and slow traffic to and from the airport." IndiGo stressed checking flight status before departure.

VIDEO | Traffic snarl near IGI Stadium due to waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall in Delhi.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted largely cloudy with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in parts during the day. Although a heavy downpour was expected, no color-coded warning had been given by the IMD for Delhi when reports were made.

Airport officials have urged travelers to schedule their journey with care because of the unpredictable weather. They are working closely with all the stakeholders in order to cause minimum inconvenience to operations.

Citizens throughout the National Capital Region are advised to keep safe, steer clear of flooded areas, and adhere to official directives as more rain showers are predicted in the next few days. Travelers are advised in strong terms to directly contact their respective airlines to get the latest information regarding flight schedules to avoid inconvenience during this trying weather situation.