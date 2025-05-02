Delhi Rains: Mother, Her 3 Children Killed In Dwarka As Tree Collapses Amid Heavy Showers

Delhi Rain: As the heavy rainfall battered the national capital on Friday morning, a 26-year-old woman and her three children lost their lives after a house collapsed in Delhi's Najafgarh area. The incident occurred during a sudden thunderstorm that swept parts of Delhi, prompting a red alert.

Delhi | 4 people were killed and one injured after a tree fell on a tubewell room built on the farm in Kharkhari Canal village in Dwarka, due to strong winds this morning. The deceased are identified as 26-year-old Jyoti and her three children. Her husband, Ajay, has sustained… May 2, 2025

According to officials, the tree fell due to gusty winds, crushing the small structure where a family had taken shelter. Jyoti and her three children were trapped under the debris.

#WATCH | Delhi: A woman and her 3 children died and husband injured after a tree fell on a tubewell room built on the farm in Kharkhari Canal village in Dwarka, due to strong winds this morning.



Despite prompt efforts by rescue teams and the fire department, all four were declared dead upon arrival at Rao Tula Ram (RTR) Memorial Hospital in Jafarpur Kalan. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said at 5.26 am, a PCR call was received reporting the house collapse.

When police reached the spot, it was found that due to strong winds, a neem tree had fallen on a room built in Kharkhari Nahar village near Jaffarpur Kalan in Dwarka district, causing it to collapse, Singh said. A woman, her husband and their three children were trapped under the debris, he said.

"With the help of the police and fire department, they were pulled out of the rubble and shifted to a nearby hospital in Jaffarpur Kalan, where four of them were declared dead," the officer said.

Jyoti, Aryan (7), Rishabh (5), and Priyansh (7 months) were killed in the incident. Ajay (30) sustained minor injuries in his chest and wrist. According to IANS, he has been discharged after receiving first aid. Ajay is the son of Phool Singh Kushwaha, a resident of the same locality.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said it got a call about the incident at 5.25 am. According to the DFS official, multiple teams were deployed to the spot, and four people were rescued from the rubble, media reports stated. Delhi-NCR witnesses traffic congestion as several trees were uprooted, and vehicles broke down amid heavy waterlogging due to a rainstorm earlier today.

Flight operations were affected, traffic was disrupted, and vehicles broke down in Delhi due to waterlogging amid heavy showers in several areas of the city. Trees were uprooted in many parts of the national capital, which also saw a dust storm early in the morning.

