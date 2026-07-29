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Delhi Rains: National capital, NCR likely to witness multiple spells of rain today; cloudy skies to continue

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies accompanied by multiple spells of rain across the Delhi-NCR region on Wednesday. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAkash Sinha
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 09:12 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 09:13 AM IST
Delhi Rains: National capital, NCR likely to witness multiple spells of rain today; cloudy skies to continue
Image Credit: IANS

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