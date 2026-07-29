/Delhi Rains: National capital, NCR likely to witness multiple spells of rain today; cloudy skies to continue

Detailing the spatial distribution, the IMD stated that Delhi will receive one or two spells of very light to light rain broadly across most areas, while isolated pockets may witness moderate rainfall during the morning window. Later in the day, another round of light rain is expected at many places, with moderate showers likely at isolated spots during the evening and night. Temperatures are expected to remain comfortable, with the maximum temperature predicted to hover between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum ranging from 22 to 24 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds maintaining speeds between 10 and 15 kmph are expected to prevail throughout the day.