/Delhi Rains: National capital, NCR likely to witness multiple spells of rain today; cloudy skies to continue

Delhi-NCR faces another wet day on Wednesday as the India Meteorological Department forecasts generally cloudy skies and intermittent spells of rain driven by an active monsoon trough, a cyclonic circulation over southwest Uttar Pradesh, and a western disturbance. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies accompanied by multiple spells of rain across the Delhi-NCR region on Wednesday. According to the weather office, the national capital is likely to experience very light to light rainfall at most places, with moderate rain expected at a few select locations from early morning until noon. An additional spell of precipitation is also anticipated later in the evening and at night.
This active weather pattern is driven by several converging atmospheric systems, including the monsoon trough, an upper-air cyclonic circulation positioned over southwest Uttar Pradesh, and an active western disturbance continuing to influence conditions across northwest India and adjoining regions.
Detailing the spatial distribution, the IMD stated that Delhi will receive one or two spells of very light to light rain broadly across most areas, while isolated pockets may witness moderate rainfall during the morning window. Later in the day, another round of light rain is expected at many places, with moderate showers likely at isolated spots during the evening and night. Temperatures are expected to remain comfortable, with the maximum temperature predicted to hover between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum ranging from 22 to 24 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds maintaining speeds between 10 and 15 kmph are expected to prevail throughout the day.
Looking ahead, the IMD’s seven-day outlook indicates that generally cloudy skies and intermittent rain will persist over the capital through the first week of August. On July 30, the city is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall, followed by another spell of very light to light rain overnight. From July 31 to August 2, weather activity is expected to taper off slightly into isolated spells of light rain. By August 3, the city may experience a few fresh spells of light rain in many places, particularly during the early morning to noon hours.
This forecast follows a severe downpour on Tuesday that brought normal life in Delhi to a virtual standstill, causing widespread disruption across the city. Heavy waterlogging on major roads, flooded markets, severe traffic congestion, fallen trees, and localised power outages heavily impacted daily commutes. According to the IMD, the torrential rains made Tuesday the rainiest day of the year so far, as well as the coldest day recorded in the month of July over the past three years. Safdarjung, Delhi’s primary weather station, logged 57.6 mm of rainfall between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., while Pusa recorded the highest precipitation in the city at 88.5 mm during the same timeframe.
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