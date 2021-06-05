हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
delhi unlock

Delhi ready to combat third wave of COVID-19, says Arvind Kejriwal as he eases restrictions

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that the city is ready to combat third wave of COVID-19. Delhi CM said that the authorities are preparing well for the third wave to ensure that the city is not caught unawares. 

File Photo (Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (June 5, 2021) announced the much-awaited unlock plan for the national capital. Delhi CM said that the authorities are preparing well for the third wave to ensure that the city is not caught unawares. 

Delhi CM stated that the COVID-19 restrictions are being extended in the national capital with more relaxations in place. 

Highlights of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's unlock announcement:

1. Delhi reported about 400 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate stood at 0.5 percent.

2. Lockdown in the national capital will continue with more relaxation in other activities. 

3. Markets and malls to be opened on an odd-even basis between 10 am to 8 pm.

4. Shops selling essential items and pharmacies have not been included in the ambit of this odd-even arrangement and can open all days of the week.

5. Private offices will be allowed to function with 50% staff. Group A staff of government offices will be allowed to function with 100%, group B with 50% staff.

6. Delhi Metro will also resume operations at 50 percent capacity.

7. Delhi CM also said that the authorities are preparing well for the third COVID-19 wave to ensure that the city is not caught unawares if and when there is a third wave. “We are preparing for the third wave of COVID-19 keeping in mind that 37,000 cases may be reported at its peak.”

8. Arvind Kejriwal also said, “We've formed pediatric task force to prepare a protection plan for children. Two genome sequencing labs being set up at LNJP, ILBS to determine coronavirus variant attacking Delhi.”

9. Delhi CM also added that the national capital was one of the worst-hit by the devastating second wave of COVID-19. "We faced a severe shortage of oxygen and hence we in the Delhi government are increasing the oxygen infrastructure in the national capital. We are also procuring oxygen tankers since we did not have any of our own earlier. We are buying 25 such tankers," Kejriwal said.

10. Delhi Chief Minister also announced that if the coronavirus situation remains under control after the resumption of these activities, the authorities will allow more in the coming weeks.

