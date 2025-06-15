Delhi Receives Shower Of Relief From Heatwave, IMD Issues Severe Thunderstorm And Strong Wind Alert

Delhi Rains: Delhi on Sunday received a welcome shower of relief from the recent heatwave. Parts of Delhi experienced rainfall, bringing down temperatures and improving air quality.

The rainfall, including gusty winds and thunderstorms, has significantly lowered the temperature in Delhi, offering relief from the intense heatwave conditions, providing a much-needed respite from the scorching heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe thunderstorm and strong wind alert for the city, warning residents to stay indoors.

According to the IMD, a "moderate to intense spell of rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning, and squally winds reaching speeds of 80-100 kmph" swept through the capital during the early hours.

Visuals from Krishi Bhavan, Rafi Marg, and Udyog Bhawan showed heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashing the national capital, bringing respite from the heat.

Two thundersqualls along with hailstorm activity were recorded at Safdarjung between 0348 and 0350 hrs IST and 0358 to 0400 hrs IST. The first squall saw gusty winds reaching 82 kmph, while the second saw a peak wind speed of 104 kmph, the IMD said.

The weather department urged residents to take precautions. "Stay indoors and avoid travel unless necessary," the IMD advisory said, as flying debris and low visibility posed risks on the roads.

However, the intense wind and rain also disrupted early morning traffic, with waterlogging reported in several low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, the national capital continued to reel under intense heat as several parts of the city recorded a maximum temperature of over 43 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several weather stations across the city reported scorching daytime temperatures until 8:30 AM today, with Ayanagar recording the highest maximum temperature at 45.0°C.

The Ayanagar area recorded 45.0°C (Max) / 30.5°C (Min), Palam saw 44.5°C (Max) / 30.2°C (Min), Ridge witnessed 43.6°C (Max) / 26.2°C (Min), Lodhi Road saw 43.4°C (Max) / 29.2°C (Min) and Safdarjung area experienced 43.3°C (Max) / Minimum temperature data.

Earlier this week, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning that Delhi NCR may experience heatwave-like conditions with temperatures potentially exceeding 45°C.