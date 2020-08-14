Delhi records 1,192 fresh COVID-19 cases with 11 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: The national capital on Friday (August 14) recorded 1192 new COVID-19 cases, with 790 patients cured and 11 people died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi's health department bulletin.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has now increased to 150652, while the death toll from COVID-19 mounted to 4,178. The national capital has 11366 active cases, and of these 5,882 are in home isolation.

The infection rate has increased to 7.92 percent, and the percentage of active cases stands at 7.54 percent with a recovery rate of 89.68 percent.

According to the latest health bulletin, 5,721 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 9,324 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

As many as 1,35,108 patients have either recovered, been discharged, or have migrated out. The capital has 523 containment zones.

The country, however, has touched the highest number of COVID-19 tests in a single day so far, after a record high of 8,48,728 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests to 2,76,94,416 on Friday, according to Union Health Ministry.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised that a country needs 140 tests per day per million population, while the national average is 603 tests/day/million population, with focussed efforts of the Centre and effective implementation by the states/UTs, 34 of them have exceeded this figure.

There are 1,451 labs with 958 in the government sector and 493 private labs.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 64,553 new COVID-19 cases with 1,007 deaths, said the ministry. The country`s coronavirus count stands at 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 discharged/migrated and 48,040 deaths.