Delhi records 1,227 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths in last 24 hours

Delhi: The national capital on Wednesday (July 22, 2020) recorded 1,227 new coronavirus confirmed infections, while 29 people succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases across Delhi has now surged to 1,26,323. The death count has increased to 3,719.

There were 1,532 recoveries on Wednesday that took the total number of recoveries to 1,07,650. The recovery rate has now bettered to 85.21% and is the highest in India.

The COVID-19 death rate in Delhi stands at 2.94%.

As of Wednesday evening, there are 7,966 Delhiites under home isolation.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that they will conduct sero surveys every month to formulate better policies for tackling the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

He said the decision has been taken after the government analysed the results of the latest sero survey which showed that 23.48% population in the national capital is affected by COVID-19.

The Minister stated that the next survey will be conducted from August 1-5.

The sero survey in Delhi was commissioned by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the study has been done by the National Centre for Disease Control in collaboration with Delhi government. The study was conducted from June 27, 2020, to July 10, 2020.

The survey was conducted in 11 districts of Delhi and a total of 21,387 samples were collected as per lab standards. The samples were tested in order to identify the presence of antibodies in the general population.

This test provides information about past infection due to COVID-19 in individuals who test positive for the deadly virus.