Delhi records 1,606 fresh COVID-19 cases with 35 deaths in past 24 hours

New Delhi: In the last 24 hours, Delhi has recorded 1,606 fresh coronavirus cases and 1924 patients have also recovered from COVID-19, with 35 fatalities, according to the Health department bulletin on Tuesday (July 14).

Out of 115346 cases of coronavirus, 93236 patients have been cured, while there are 18664 active cases in the national capital, said the report, adding that so far 3446 people have died because of the deadly virus.

Currently, 10695 people are undergoing treatment in home isolation in Delhi, and the number of active cases was reduced to 18664. Of the 21063 tests conducted today in the capital, 1606 were found to be positive.

Out of 115346 patients in Delhi, 93236 have been cured with a recovery rate of 80.83 percent.

The capital has so far recorded COVID-19 3446 deaths with a fatality rate of 2.98%.

This is the fourth consecutive day when fresh cases have been reported in the range of 1,000-2,000, while the number of active cases today stood at 18,664, down from 19,017 the previous day, said the health bulletin.

Earlier on June 23, the national capital had witnessed the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,411 on Monday.