Delhi records 2,199 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs; total count surges to 87,360

New Delhi: The national capital remained to be one of the worst-affected places across India and recorded 2,199 new COVID-19 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.

Delhi's COVID-19 total count by Tuesday (June 30) evening surged to 87,360, out of which 26,270 people are still struggling with the virus that was first reported in India on January 30, 2020.

It's exactly been five months now, and the surge doesn't seem to slow down as the national capital witnessed 62 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday that took the number of people succumbing to the fatal virus to 2,742.

On a good note, 58,348 people have recovered in Delhi and the recovery rate on Tuesday has bettered to 66.79%.

According to the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's health bulletin, there have been 5,14,573 tests so far.

Out of the 13,411 beds in the Delhi's hospitals, around 7,434 beds are vacant.

Delhi is the third-worst coronavirus affected place across India after Maharashtra (1,74,761) and Tamil Nadu (90,167).