Delhi records 445 coronavirus COVID-19 cases so far, 40 cases of local transmission: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Amid the rapid increase in coronavirus positive cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that of the total 445 COVID-19 cases in the national capital so far, only 40 cases are of local transmission. He also added that in the last 24 hours, 59 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Delhi.

"In Delhi, there are only 40 COVID-19 positive cases out of 435 that happened because of local transmission i.e. contact between people. All the other cases are due to foreign travel and Nizamuddin Markaz. This is something that makes me believe coronavirus is not spreading here. It is under control," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

The CM also stated that so far six people have died in Delhi from the deadly virus of which three of them are from the Markaz. Speaking on the number of deaths he said, "There have been a total of six deaths, of which five people were those who were already suffering from a disease like liver, sugar, breathing and heart problems. Of the six people who died -- three were those who had attended the Markaz event. Five people were more than 60 years and one was a 36-year-old," he added.

मेरी पूरी कोशिश है कि करोना ना फैले, कम से कम लोगों को करोना हो। लेकिन अगर करोना हो भी जाए तो मरीज़ की मौत ना हो। वो ठीक होकर घर चला जाए। इस लक्ष्य पर हम लोग काम कर रहे हैं। मैं हर मरीज़ को खुद मॉनिटर कर रहा हूँ। https://t.co/wqD9su8Tud — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 4, 2020

Among the coronavirus infected patients admitted in hospitals, 11 people are in ICU and five have been put on a ventilator, the Chief Minister said, adding that they are critical but the condition of other patients are not critical.

विदेश से दिल्ली आए मरीज़ और मरकज़ के मरीज़ के अलावा, दिल्ली में इस समय सिर्फ़ 40 कोरोना के केस है। इसका मतलब है अभी दिल्ली में कोरोना फैलना शुरू नहीं हुआ है। दिल्ली में करोना के मरीज़ों के इस विश्लेषण को ज़रूर देखें। pic.twitter.com/OMsrrKHidK — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 4, 2020

He also clarified that of the 2,300 people from Nizamuddin Markaz, 500 people have been admitted to hospital and 1,800 are under quarantine. The COVID-19 tests of these people are being done, he added. The CM also warned of a sudden surge in the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi in the days ahead but added the increase will not be called the resultant of community transmission.

The CM also urged the elderly, those between the age of 55-60, to stay indoors and careful. He asked those will existing health conditions to take extra care and caution.

He added that his three main focus are-firstly, contain the spread of the deadly virus, secondly, to make sure that those affected can recover and return home, and lastly minimise the number of deaths due to the COVID-19.

Speaking on feeding the poor, the CM said that the Delhi government on April 3 provided lunch to 66,39,28 people and dinner to 67,85,44 people. He added that his government ha already announced that it will feed 10 lakh people, every day. He also encouraged everyone to feed the poor and needy people during these trying times.

He announced that 71 lakh ration cardholders will be provided with 7.5 kg free ration for each person.