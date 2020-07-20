Delhi records 954 fresh COVID-19 cases with 35 death in last 24 hours

New Delhi: The national capital on Monday (July 20) recorded 954 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the city to over 1.23 lakh, according to the Delhi health department's bulletin.

With 35 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, the fatalities from the disease have now risen to 3,663. So far, 104918 coronavirus patients have recovered from a total of 123747 cases, while there are 15166 active cases, the health bulletin further said.

Delhi, however, has witnessed a big drop in the new COVID-19 cases. For the first time since May 27, less than 1000 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.

For the last nine days, fresh cases were being reported in the range of 1,000-2,000 consecutively.

The capital has also witnessed a recovery rate of 84.78%, while the death rate stands at 2.96%.

Earlier on Friday, the city had reported 26 deaths, the lowest single-day COVID-19 fatality count since June 9. The number of fresh cases on Friday stood at 1,462.

Delhi had crossed the 1,000-mark in COVID-19 tally on April 11, while 1,211 fresh cases were reported on June 19. On June 23, Delhi had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, till date.