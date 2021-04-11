Delhi records highest one-day spike of COVID-19 cases, Arvind Kejriwal calls it 'very serious'

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday (April 11, 2021) recorded 10,774 new COVID-19 cases and 48 new fatalities were recorded taking the death toll to 11,283, it is the highest single-day surge in the national capital since the pandemic broke, a bulletin issued by the health department.

Asserting that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued a stark warning for residents that they should not step out of their homes unless it is urgent. He termed the second wave as "very serious".

"Cases have escalated in a big way in the last 10-15 days. And, in the past 24 hours, the city has recorded 10,732 cases. The situation is very serious," he said earlier in the day.

Kejriwal in a public briefing termed the COVID-19 situation in Delhi 'very serious' and requested citizens to not go to the hospital if there is mild or no symptoms. The AAP leader said the government is closely monitoring the situation and is not in favour of complete lockdown.

The CM urged people to opt for home isolation and to approach the hospitals only in serious cases as the rise in infections can overwhelm the hospitals. He insisted that the hospital beds be left vacant for serious cases.

"Do not go for private hospitals only, as they have limited beds, the Delhi government hospitals also have enough beds and are well equipped," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal expressed hope that Delhi will be able to beat the fourth wave just like the previous three COVID-19 waves.