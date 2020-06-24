हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Delhi records highest single-day spike with 3947 COVID-19 cases, total climbs to 66602

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the national capital has been on a steady rise, on Tuesday Delhi recorded the highest single-day cases. As many as 3947 cases of infections were registered within 24 hours while 68 people died due to COVID-19.

Delhi records highest single-day spike with 3947 COVID-19 cases, total climbs to 66602

New Delhi: The number of novel coronavirus cases in the national capital has been on a steady rise, on Tuesday Delhi recorded the highest single-day cases. As many as 3947 cases of infections were registered within 24 hours while 68 people died due to COVID-19.

At least 2,711 people were reported to have recovered from the infection in as much time.

The total number of infections in Delhi has risen to 66,602 which includes 39,313 recovered cases and 2,301 fatalities.

While, Noida, like Delhi, too will begin conducting antigen rapid test for coronavirus. The ICMR has provided 15,000 antigen rapid test kits to Noida.

The health department officials and lab technicians will be given training by ICMR on June 24. The results via antigen rapid test is available within 15 to 30 minutes.

The Gautam Budh Nagar district will conduct maximum testing at the containment zones.

