Delhi

Delhi records over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, highest single-day spike in 2021

The number of deaths from coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours was 21 taking the toll to 11,081.

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Covid-19 surge in the national capital continues as 4,033 were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 6,76,414, the health bulletin said.

According to the health bulletin released on Sunday, the number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours was 21 taking the toll to 11,081. However, the total recoveries stand at 6,51,351 with 2,2677 recoveries during the same period.

The cumulative fatality rate was reported 1.64 per cent.

Apart from this, over 7,000 Covid-19 patients in the capital are under home isolation.

As per the health department, the positivity rate rose to 4.64 per cent.

On Sunday, 86,899 tests were conducted out of which 54,472 were RT-PCR tests while 32,427 were rapid antigen tests.

On Sunday, a total of 54,125 people were given vaccination shots in the capital.

