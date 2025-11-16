Delhi Red Fort Blast: 9mm Cartridges Found, No Weapon At Scene; Investigation Intensifies

The probe into the car explosion near Red Fort has taken a significant turn after forensic teams recovered three 9mm cartridges, two live and one spent, at the blast site, officials said.

Authorities noted that the ammunition is of a calibre prohibited for civilian possession, raising questions about its origin and the circumstances of the incident. However, no firearm or weapon components were recovered, leaving investigators puzzled.

Officials described the cartridges as a key piece of evidence, though the absence of a corresponding weapon has opened multiple investigative avenues. Forensic teams are analysing whether the cartridges were fired at the scene or placed there deliberately to mislead authorities.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has intensified its inquiry, focusing on potential links with Al Falah University. Two FIRs have been filed so far: one for cheating and another for forgery, based on evidence collected during the investigation.

A Crime Branch team visited the university’s Okhla office, issuing a formal notice and seeking documents that could shed light on irregularities involving individuals connected to the institution. Sources indicate the action is part of a wider investigation into whether academic or administrative channels were misused in relation to the events leading up to the blast.

Meanwhile, new details have emerged from Nuh regarding Dr Umar Muhammad, who died in the explosion. Investigators learned that he had spent several hours in the town before the blast and had rented a room behind the Goyal Ultrasound Centre for 10 days, arranged through Shoeb, an electrician employed at Al Falah University.

The rented accommodation, found locked after the incident, has been raided by teams from the Delhi Police, NIA, and CIA Nuh, who believe it may contain crucial evidence. CCTV footage from the ultrasound centre is being closely examined, with initial frames showing the i20 car involved, potentially helping to reconstruct Dr Umar’s movements.

Multiple teams from the NIA, Delhi Police, and Haryana Police are conducting searches in Nuh and surrounding areas to trace anyone who may have interacted with Dr Umar or had links to the explosive device.

(With ANI inputs)