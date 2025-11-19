Delhi Red Fort Blast Accused Umar-un-Nabi Met Brother In Pulwama Weeks Before The Attack: Agencies

Two weeks before the Delhi blast, accused Dr Umar-un-Nabi travelled to his family home in Quil village of Pulwama, where he met only his brother and handed him a mobile phone with instructions to destroy it if anything happened to him, agencies said on Wednesday. Investigators later recovered the phone from a nearby pond and extracted crucial data that pointed to his radicalisation and alleged role in the conspiracy.

During this visit, he met his brother and handed him a mobile phone with instructions to destroy it in water if anything happened to him. The brother followed these instructions, but investigators recovered the device from a pond near their home in Pulwama and successfully extracted the critical information.

Forensic experts later recovered data from the water-damaged device, which contained many videos, including one video of Umar that matched a video recovered from another phone linked to Jasir Nia, in which he justified suicide bombings as "martyrdom operations". These videos were likely intended to brainwash and radicalize others.

Dr Umar-un-Nabi’s self-recorded video showed him justifying and praising suicide attacks. This was the primary piece of evidence found after forensic experts retrieved the data from the water-damaged device.

Forensic analysis of the phone and other digital devices revealed a large amount of radical content, including propaganda and sermons from terrorist groups like the Islamic State (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda. This content indicated his deep radicalization.

The video and other data suggested a high degree of premeditation and an attempt to brainwash others.

Investigators believe Umar made these videos to convince other members of his “white-collar” terror module who might have been hesitant about carrying out a suicide bombing.

However, Umar’s family expressed shock and disbelief over his involvement, noting his excellent academic background. The brother reportedly said the phone was not working and he was not aware of what was in it.

His family members were detained for questioning, and his mother's DNA was used for identification. Umar’s house in Pulwama was later demolished by security forces.

Investigations revealed that Umar and his associates were radicalized by handlers in Pakistan, potentially after a trip to Turkey in mid-2021.

They allegedly planned a series of large-scale attacks, including possible rocket and drone strikes, before settling on a car bomb.

The case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has made multiple arrests, including key co-conspirators Amir Rashid and Jasir Bilal Wani, who were involved in providing logistic and technical support for the plot. The investigation is ongoing to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy and identify all those involved in the module.