Delhi Red Fort Blast: Changing Terror Pattern - Did Investigation Reveal Suspected Pakistan Links?

Delhi Red Fort Blast: A deadly blast near gate number 1 of Delhi's Red Fort metro station left at least eight dead and several injured. Investigations into the explosion are progressing rapidly.

The probe was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday directed the agency to submit its investigation report. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the alleged Pakistani links to the recent car blast in Delhi:

Several unusual aspects of the blast were observed:

1- Normally, an explosion leaves behind a crater — but this one did not.

2- The impact was horizontal, not upward; the force spread across the ground over a large area.

3- The explosion caused a massive fire.

4- The vehicle used in the blast was found burned but not destroyed, unlike in major terror attacks.

These details suggest that the blast had a slow shockwave, typical of a low-intensity explosive such as Ammonium Nitrate Fuel Oil (ANFO). This particular explosive mixture points to a Pakistan connection.

ANFO and the Pakistan Link

ANFO, though a basic compound of ammonium nitrate and fuel oil, requires complex detonation techniques, which only trained operatives can execute.

Historically, only three major terrorist organisations have used this explosive — LTTE (Sri Lanka), the Afghan Taliban, and ISKP (Islamic State of Khorasan Province), which is active in Pakistan.

The LTTE is now defunct, and the Afghan Taliban is unlikely to attack India, given the push to boost India-Afghanistan ties — leaving ISKP as the primary suspect.

Intelligence agencies have received multiple inputs suggesting links between Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, and ISKP. The report alleged that Pakistan’s army and ISI, alongside groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), may have utilised ISKP’s explosive technology.

Educated Suspects and ISKP Pattern

The profiles of the suspects involved in the Red Fort blast also indicate ISKP’s involvement. All suspects were highly educated doctors with good jobs and salaries. ISKP often reportedly targets and radicalises such individuals through indoctrination.

Drawing parallels to the 2019 Sri Lanka Easter bombings, the report highlighted that both attacks were carried out by well-educated individuals from affluent families and that fertilizer-based explosives were used in both incidents — suggesting a similar pattern and possibly the same terror network.

Pakistan-Based Planning and Meetings

Although the blast occurred only last evening, its planning had been underway for a long time. Recent developments in Pakistan allegedly show signs of preparation.

On November 9, a meeting of a new terror outfit named Jaish-ul-Muminat reportedly took place. Before this, meetings between the Pakistan Army, ISI, and various terror groups — including LeT, JeM, Hizbul Mujahideen, Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen, and ISKP — were held in Muzaffarabad and Bhimber in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The reactivation of terror camps in the region had been ordered, and the Red Fort attack may have been planned there.

The Umar Nabi Connection

Dr. Umar Nabi, who was apparently sitting in his car for hours before the blast. It suggested that handlers from across the border could have been directing him during that time.

The terror modules in Faridabad and Jammu and Kashmir began to come under pressure, with several radicalised doctors arrested with explosives, and the network panicked. It could be that, in fear of being caught, Dr. Umar Nabi might have carried out the attack impulsively.