Delhi Red Fort Blast: Several States Are On Alert, CISF Says... | Check

Delhi Red Fort Blast: A blast near the Red Fort Metro station in the national capital on Monday drew immediate attention, and the authorities quickly jumped into action to take control of the situation. Following the blast, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has issued a high alert across the country.

The CISF issued the alert across the nation, including airports, Delhi Metro, heritage sites, government buildings, and other key installations under its security cover.

"In the wake of the explosion in a vehicle near Red Fort Metro station, installations secured by CISF in the National Capital Region (NCR), including Delhi Metro, Red Fort, Government Buildings, and IGI Airport, have been placed on high alert. The situation is being constantly monitored and personnel are on standby," the CISF said, in a post on the social media platform X.

Several States On Alert After Delhi Blast

Several states across the country have been placed on high alert:

1- In Bihar, officials confirmed that police teams across all districts have been placed on alert, and security checks have been intensified at major transport hubs, public places, and state entry points.

2- In Chandigarh, the police have been put on high alert with enhanced security deployment at sensitive installations and crowded areas. Random checking of vehicles and public transport is being carried out.

3- As per ANI, Kerala Police Chief Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar has directed all district police chiefs to strengthen security measures and maintain close coordination with intelligence agencies across the state.

4- In Haryana, the state government has issued instructions to all district magistrates and police superintendents to maintain heightened vigilance.

5- In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the situation after receiving information. The CM has instructed that the entire police force in the state remain on high alert, conduct intensive checking, and strengthen security arrangements at public places, religious sites, and transport hubs.

6- Uttarakhand is on high alert following a blast in Delhi, and security is being beefed up.

What Happened In Delhi?

A blast occurred near Gate 1 Red Fort Metro station in the national capital, and eight people died before reaching the hospital, while seven are injured, three of them seriously, a senior Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital official told the news agency ANI on Monday.

(with ANI inputs)