Delhi Red Fort Blast: Eyewitness Recalls Horrific Visuals, Says 'Saw Body Part On Road'

Delhi Red Fort Blast: A powerful explosion near Delhi’s iconic Red Fort on Sunday evening triggered panic and chaos in Old Delhi, leaving multiple vehicles ablaze and several people injured. The blast, which occurred outside Gate No. 1 of Lal Qila Metro Station near Gauri Shankar Mandir, a highly crowded area, has claimed at least eight lives, with 15 victims rushed to Lok Nayak Hospital, three in critical condition, and one reported stable, according to the hospital’s Medical Superintendent.

Fifteen people have been brought to Lok Nayak Hospital. Eight of them died before reaching the hospital. Three are seriously injured. One is in stable condition: Medical Superintendent, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital to ANI

“I have never heard such a loud explosion in my life. I fell three times due to the impact. It felt as if we were all going to die,” a local shopkeeper told ANI, describing the horror moments after the blast.

"I saw the flames from my house and then came down to see what had happened. There was a loud explosion. I live nearby," said a local resident, Rajdhar Pandey.

"When we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can't explain it in words..." said another local to ANI.

A Delhi Police official says, "As of now, I can't tell you anything. Investigation is being done."

Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik says, "We got information that there was a blast in a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station. We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 PM, the fire was brought under control. There is a possibility that there are casualties in this. All our teams are present at the spot..."

Thick smoke was seen billowing from burning vehicles as people ran for safety. Videos from the scene showed a car engulfed in flames, while nearby vehicles were left mangled and charred. The explosion's intensity shattered the windscreens of cars parked several metres away, leaving glass scattered across the road.

Another video captured a van with its doors blown off and an injured man lying on the ground as bystanders rushed to help.

Twenty fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site, and firefighters worked swiftly to douse the flames. Several injured were rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has cordoned off the area and begun an investigation. Traffic movement in Old Delhi has been diverted as a precautionary measure.

The Red Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of Delhi’s most visited landmarks, stands in the heart of a densely populated area, amplifying the scale of panic that followed the explosion.