Delhi Red Fort Blast: From Reasons To Details of Bomb - What Are Initial Findings?

Delhi Red Fort Blast: A horrific blast near Delhi's Red Fort metro station on Monday evening claimed at least eight lives and injured several others. The explosion ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 near the Subhash Marg traffic signal.

Authorities swiftly took action on the incident, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the Delhi blast case, to submit its investigation report at the earliest, ANI reported, citing sources.

What Do We Know About Delhi Car Blast?

After the initial findings, top sources told ANI the following:

What Led To The Blast?

Earlier, during raids carried out on November 9 and 10, 2025, in Faridabad, Haryana, almost 3000 kg of explosives, along with detonators, timers and other bomb making material, were caught and confiscated.

Subsequently, raids by security agencies across multiple locations in Delhi-NCR and Pulwama, recovering significant quantities of explosives, are believed to have led the suspect to act hastily under mounting pressure.

ANI's sources further stated that the explosion was caused by panic and desperation due to raids carried out by the security agencies to nab them.

The Bomb

The bomb was premature and not fully developed, thus limiting the impact.

In addition, the explosion did not create a crater, and no shrapnel or projectiles were found.

The sources also told ANI that a major attack has been averted, credited to “pan-India alertness and coordinated crackdown” on suspect modules.

The transfer of the case to the NIA indicates the Centre's intent to ensure a comprehensive and coordinated investigation into the incident.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced an ex gratia of Rs. 10 lakh for the families of those who were killed in a blast in a car close to the Red Fort in New Delhi on Monday evening and Rs. 5 lakh for permanently disabled individuals, and Rs. 2 lakh each for seriously injured individuals.

