Delhi Red Fort Blast: Lal Quila Metro Station To Stay Closed Amid Tight Security — Check Details

Delhi Red Fort Blast: In a shocking incident near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station, at least eight people were killed and several others injured after a car blast occurred near Gate Number 1. Following the deadly explosion, which prompted a full-scale National Investigation Agency (NIA) terror probe, the Lal Quila Metro Station remains closed as a precautionary measure.

Due to heightened security concerns, the Lal Quila Metro Station will remain closed on November 12, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Tuesday.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the metro operator clarified that all other stations will continue to function as usual and urged commuters to stay updated through its official social media handles.

Following the horrific incident, authorities swiftly launched a massive investigation at the scene. Preliminary findings suggested that the explosion could be a possible terror attack, prompting the NIA to take over the probe.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officially handed over the investigation to the NIA, which will lead the inquiry under counter-terrorism laws. Amid growing concerns over the nature and potential links of the explosion, security has been tightened across several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra.

The Centre has directed all security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and submit detailed reports at the earliest.

On Tuesday morning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting at his residence, directing agencies to “hunt down every culprit” involved in the blast and warning that those responsible “will face the full wrath of our agencies.”

The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, NIA Director General Sadanand Vasant Date, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat also joined the discussions virtually.

(With Inputs From ANI)