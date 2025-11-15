Delhi Red Fort Blast: MBBS Student Of Al-Falah University Arrested In West Bengal

In a joint operation with West Bengal Police, sleuths from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested an MBBS student of Al-Falah University, Faridabad, from Dalkhola in North Dinajpur district, West Bengal, in connection with the car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station earlier this week, officials confirmed on Saturday morning.

The arrested student has been identified as Nisar Alam. Though his family has been residing in Ludhiana, Punjab, for some time, their ancestral home remains in Dalkhola. He had returned there earlier this week with his mother and sister to attend a family function. The NIA traced Alam through his mobile tower location in Dalkhola, and the central intelligence agency reached the town on Friday, arresting him the same day.

Following his arrest, Alam was initially taken to Islampur Police Station, where he was interrogated for a few hours before being shifted to Siliguri in Darjeeling district. According to available information on Saturday morning, the NIA may transfer him to Delhi in transit remand later in the day.

Residents of Konal village, where Alam’s ancestral house is located, said that although the family had moved to Ludhiana, they maintained ties with relatives in the village. “Alam and his family used to visit Konal occasionally. We found him to be extremely well-mannered and soft-spoken. We could never have guessed about his association with insurgency activities,” a local resident told reporters on Saturday morning.

Al-Falah University, situated about 27 km from the Haryana-Delhi border on Raga Road, Dhauj, Faridabad, has come under national scrutiny following the massive seizure of explosives and the Red Fort blast that left 12 people dead and dozens injured. In recent days, police teams have visited the university multiple times, questioning around 52 doctors as part of the investigation, particularly seeking information on Dr Muzammil Shakeel, Dr Shaheen Shahid, and Dr Umar Mohammed, a trio suspected of running a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module.

