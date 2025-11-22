Delhi Red Fort Blast New Update: Police Detain Electrician In Pulwama

Delhi Red Fort Blast: The authorities made another breakthrough in the Delhi blast probe as the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police on Saturday detained another suspect. The investigation into the explosion that occurred on November 10 near the Lal Quila Metro Station, Gate Number 1—which killed 15 individuals and injured several others—is still underway.

IANS reported, citing SIA sources, that the agency has detained an electrician named Tufail Ahmad in Pulwama district. The suspect was picked up from the Pulwama industrial estate, although he is a resident of Srinagar city.

Tufail Ahmed's role in the Delhi terror plot and the contributions he made in the entire conspiracy are still not known, as an official statement would follow the interrogation of the arrested accused.

What Happened In Delhi On November 10?

A Kashmiri doctor, Dr. Umar Nabi, on November 10, working at the Al-Falah University in Faridabad, evaded arrest after his terror associates were arrested by the J&K Police and Haryana Police from Faridabad area.

After this, Dr. Umar Nabi exploded a Hyundai i20 car at the traffic crossing near the Red Fort in Delhi.

Subsequently, the authorities sprang into action, launching a full-fledged, multi-state investigation. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently probing the case. As of now, nine people have been picked up by police, NIA and the Uttar Pradesh Police in this white-collar terror module bust case.

Meanwhile, as per IANS, Tufail Ahmed's arrest came after the SIA and J&K Police issued an arrest warrant for Dr. Muzaffar Ahmad Rather in Kulgam in connection with the Delhi blast case.

Officials investigating the Red Fort blast are examining whether a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) module attempted to use hospitals in Kashmir as secret weapons storage sites.

In a significant bust, the police recovered one AK-47 rifle from the locker of another terror associate in the module, Dr. Adil Rather, who was subsequently arrested. The J&K police also arrested two overground workers of terror outfit JeM.

After Dr. Adil Rather's arrest, police arrested Dr. Muzammil, from whom 360 kg of explosive material was recovered.

