Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA, ED Continue Investigation - Biggest Crackdown Underway

Delhi Red Fort Blast: In a shocking incident that sent the entire nation on alert, a car blast occurred near Delhi's Red Fort metro station gate number 1 on November 10. The explosion prompted a large-scale investigation by the national agencies. The suicide bombing left 15 dead and over two dozen injured when the blast occurred in a moving Hyundai i20 car.

Officials said the early findings point towards a coordinated network involving financing, recruitment, and the systematic movement of weapons, operating through encrypted platforms and trusted personal links.

Key Updates IN Delhi Red Fort Blast Case

Death Toll Now At 15

ANI reported on Monday, citing the Delhi Police, that the total number of deceased has reached 15, including three partial body parts. One of the victims succumbed to injuries on Sunday, while another victim died yesterday.

Dr. Umar Un Nabi

As the officials are conducting several raids across the country, investigators are probing the terror module allegedly linked to Dr. Umar Un Nabi, whom security agencies identified as the one who drove the explosive-laden car which went up in flames in the blast.

The investigators have found evidence of an organised internal structure, encrypted communication channels, and coordinated movement of weapons, official sources said on Monday.

The Online Group

Citing sources, ANI further reported that Umar had created a Signal group around three months ago using a name with special characters. He added Muzammil, Adeel, Muzaffar and Irfan to this encrypted communication platform, which investigators believe was used for internal coordination.

The investigation has indicated a clear division of roles. Financial support for the module was to be handled primarily by the three doctors, particularly Muzammil. Recruitment of Kashmiri youths was assigned to Irfan alias Mufti, who allegedly brought in Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil and Yasir ul Ashraf, both now arrested.

Al-Falah University Under Microscope

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has significantly intensified its probe into Al-Falah University by expanding the investigation to the financial operations of the Al-Falah Trust, its associated firms, and personnel managing the institution's administrative and monetary systems.

The Al Falah University has come under scrutiny after the arrest of several doctors in connection with the explosion. The suicide bomber, Dr Umar Un Nabi, a Kashmiri resident, was associated with the varsity.

NIA Continues Action

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has been probing the gruesome attack, said that the blast was aimed at striking terror and panic in the minds of people in the country as well as to threaten public order.

(with ANI inputs)