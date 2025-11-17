Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2986245https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-red-fort-blast-nia-reveals-amir-s-involvement-safe-houses-support-networks-and-ied-making-2986245.html
NewsIndia
DELHI RED FORT BLAST

Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA Reveals Amir’s Involvement — Safe Houses, Support Networks, And IED Making

Delhi Red Fort Blast: While seeking 10 days' custody of Amir Rashid Ali, the NIA said that he arranged a safe house for the accused Umar Un Nabi. It is also alleged that he assisted him in preparing an IED, which was used in the blast near the Red Fort. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 06:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA Reveals Amir’s Involvement — Safe Houses, Support Networks, And IED MakingFiretenders and Delhi police at the spot after an explosion in a car near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10 (Image Credit: File Photo/ANI)

Delhi Red Fort Blast: A deadly blast took place on November 10, near the Red Fort metro station gate number 1. In the horrific explosion, at least 8 individuals were killed and several others were injured. Authorities and the government quickly jumped into action, and since then, several revelations have been made about the details of the incident. Notably, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the case.

In relation to the case, Amir Rashid Ali was arrested on Sunday and produced before the court on Monday morning. The NIA has said that the accused Amir is found to be involved in a terror act against the unity, security, and sovereignty of India. He has been found to have been engaged in providing logistical support and procurement to the deceased accused, Umar Nabi.

The NIA has registered a case under sections of murder, terror activities, etc, of BNS and UAPA.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read- Delhi Blast: Dr Umar Brainwashed Kashmir Resident Jasir For Suicide Bombing But...

According to an ANI report, while seeking 10 days' custody of Amir Rashid Ali, the NIA said that he arranged a safe house for suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi. 

It is also alleged that he assisted him in preparing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which was used in the blast. 

After hearing the submissions, the court granted NIA 10 days' custody of Amir. Principal District and Session judge Anju Bajaj Chandana heard the submissions on behalf of NIA in a closed court room hearing.

ANI also reported, citing sources, that the NIA has alleged that the accused was associated with the deceased accused and involved in the Conspiracy of terror activities with him.

Moreover, it was also submitted that Amir Rashid Ali also arranged a safe house for the deceased Umar Un Nabi and was involved in the terror activities with him, done with precision and intensity to cause panic and alarm in the minds of the public.

(with ANI inputs) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi
‘Just A Trailer Of 88 Hours...’: Army Chief Warns Pak Against Misadventure
Technology
OnePlus 15R Likely To Launch In India; Could Debut With 7,800mAh Battery- Read
Delhi blast
Delhi Blast: Dr Umar Brainwashed Kashmir Resident Jasir For Suicide Bombing Bu
International Students’ Day 2025
International Students’ Day 2025: History, Significance And Inspiring Wishes
Saudi Arabia bus accident
42 Indian Pilgrims Feared Dead In Saudi Bus Crash Incident | What We Know
Countrywide Visas
Countrywide Visas - India’s Trusted Canada PR & Immigration Experts
Technology
Lava Agni 4 India Launch Date Confirmed: Check Expected Specs And Price
Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026
Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2026 Expected To Be Out Soon- Check Steps
Viral video
Viral: IFS Officer Shares Mesmerising Leaf-Whistle Video, Internet Is Amazed
Jack Doherty
Miami Police Arrest YouTuber Jack Doherty, Drugs Recovered In Search