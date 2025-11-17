Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA Reveals Amir’s Involvement — Safe Houses, Support Networks, And IED Making

Delhi Red Fort Blast: A deadly blast took place on November 10, near the Red Fort metro station gate number 1. In the horrific explosion, at least 8 individuals were killed and several others were injured. Authorities and the government quickly jumped into action, and since then, several revelations have been made about the details of the incident. Notably, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the case.

In relation to the case, Amir Rashid Ali was arrested on Sunday and produced before the court on Monday morning. The NIA has said that the accused Amir is found to be involved in a terror act against the unity, security, and sovereignty of India. He has been found to have been engaged in providing logistical support and procurement to the deceased accused, Umar Nabi.

The NIA has registered a case under sections of murder, terror activities, etc, of BNS and UAPA.

According to an ANI report, while seeking 10 days' custody of Amir Rashid Ali, the NIA said that he arranged a safe house for suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi.

It is also alleged that he assisted him in preparing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which was used in the blast.

After hearing the submissions, the court granted NIA 10 days' custody of Amir. Principal District and Session judge Anju Bajaj Chandana heard the submissions on behalf of NIA in a closed court room hearing.

ANI also reported, citing sources, that the NIA has alleged that the accused was associated with the deceased accused and involved in the Conspiracy of terror activities with him.

Moreover, it was also submitted that Amir Rashid Ali also arranged a safe house for the deceased Umar Un Nabi and was involved in the terror activities with him, done with precision and intensity to cause panic and alarm in the minds of the public.

(with ANI inputs)