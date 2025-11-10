Delhi Red Fort Blast: 'Blast Occurred In Hyundai i20 Car, NSG, NIA Present At Spot' Says HM Amit Shah

Delhi Red Fort Blast: A powerful explosion ripped through a car near Gate No. 1 of the Lal Qila Metro Station in Delhi’s Red Fort area on Monday evening, leaving eight people dead and several others injured, officials confirmed. The blast also set multiple nearby vehicles on fire, causing widespread panic in the crowded Old Delhi district.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “This evening, at around 7 pm, a Hyundai i20 car exploded at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured several pedestrians and damaged multiple vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives.

“Within ten minutes of receiving news of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch reached the scene. The NSG, NIA, and FSL have now launched a thorough investigation, and orders have been issued to review all nearby CCTV footage.

“I have also spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner and the Special Branch in-charge, who are present at the site. We are examining all possibilities and conducting a comprehensive investigation. All options will be considered and the findings will be shared with the public. I will be visiting the site and the hospital shortly.”

Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi took to his social media and wrote, "The news of the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station is extremely heartbreaking and concerning. The report of the deaths of several innocent people in this tragic incident is profoundly sorrowful. In this hour of grief, I stand with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and express my deepest condolences to them. I hope for the swift recovery of all the injured."

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha stated that the explosion occurred around 6:52 PM in a slow-moving vehicle at a red light. “Due to the blast, nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, including FSL and NIA, are on-site. Some people have died, and others have been injured. The Home Minister has been updated continuously,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to senior Delhi Police officials and is monitoring the situation closely. The NSG and NIA teams are expected to arrive at the site shortly to investigate from a possible terror angle.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, the explosion caused fires in three to four vehicles. Seven fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene as authorities cordoned off the area and issued a high alert across the city. Entry and exit at Lal Qila Metro Station gates 1 and 4 have been restricted, although Delhi Metro services are running normally.

The blast was so powerful that it shattered windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard across nearby buildings. Eyewitnesses described a scene of chaos, with vehicles burning and people fleeing in panic. One auto driver, injured in the blast, said, “The car in front of me was about two feet away. I don’t know whether there was a bomb or something else, but it exploded. It was a Swift Dzire car.”

Casualties have been rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, where officials confirmed eight fatalities, with others in serious condition.

Authorities have raised security alerts not only in Delhi but also in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand. Police chiefs across the states have been instructed to maintain heightened vigilance, particularly in sensitive districts, religious sites, and border areas.

The Red Fort, located in Old Delhi near Chandni Chowk, is one of the city’s busiest tourist areas, drawing heavy footfall, especially during festivals and wedding seasons.

The explosion comes a day after Jammu and Kashmir police, in coordination with other agencies, dismantled a terror module involving Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, which spanned Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Eight people, including three doctors, were arrested, and a cache of explosives and weapons was seized from a house in Faridabad.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the Red Fort blast, with all security agencies on high alert across the national capital.