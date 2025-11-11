Delhi Red Fort Blast: The 11-Hour Route Of Hyundai i20 Involved In Explosion REVEALED; CCTV Footage Shows…

Delhi Red Fort Blast: A shocking blast outside near the Lal Quila metro station took place on Monday evening, and it claimed at least eight lives while injuring several others. The authorities quickly jumped into action and launched an investigation, and probe agencies are currently investigating the matter. Officials are working to uncover the full intent behind the blast, while continuing efforts to identify all those involved and the sequence of events that led to the incident.

Meanwhile, as the probe proceeds, the Delhi Police on Tuesday traced the 11-hour route map of the Hyundai i20 car, which was reportedly involved in the blast.

Also Check- Delhi Blast Live Updates: HM Shah Orders Agencies To 'Hunt Down' Culprits

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Hyundai i20 Car’s 11-Hour Route

According to a report of the news agency ANI, during the investigation, it was discovered that the car had departed from Faridabad for the Red Fort 11 hours prior and had passed through several locations during the journey.

The CCTV footage revealed that the car was first seen outside Asian Hospital in Faridabad at around 7:30 am on Monday.

At 8:13 am, the car crossed the Badarpur toll plaza and entered Delhi; meanwhile, it was spotted near a petrol pump close to the Okhla Industrial Area at 8:20 am.

The car entered the parking area near the Red Fort complex at 3:19 pm, where it remained parked for around three hours. The car exited the parking area at 6:22 pm and moved toward the Red Fort.

Just 24 minutes after its exit, at 6:52 pm, a powerful explosion occurred inside the moving car.

Delhi Red Fort Blast

The investigators are probing whether the actual target of the attack was at another location since the car was moving slowly. The officials are looking at all possible angles in order to leave no stone unturned.

It is worth noting that Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Police had jointly recovered 360 kg of explosive material and ammunition from Haryana's Faridabad and apprehended two persons, Dr. Muzammil and Aadil Rather, in the matter on early Monday.

Several agencies, including the Delhi Police, FSL, and others, are carrying out an investigation at the spot.

CCTV Footage Analysis In Delhi Blast

The Delhi Police have conducted a full-fledged CCTV footage and data analysis that could lead to crucial leads. As per ANI, investigators have traced the suspected vehicle's movements and are now examining possible communication links established before and after the explosion.

The CCTV footage shows the suspected car entering and exiting the Red Fort parking area shortly before the blast. The driver appears to be alone in the footage. The route towards Daryaganj is now under scrutiny, and over a hundred CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, are being reviewed to map the vehicle's entire movement.

(with ANI inputs)