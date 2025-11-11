Delhi Blast Aftermath: Police Issue Traffic Advisory Near Red Fort, Commuters Advised To Avoid Route

Following the devastating car blast near the Red Fort Metro Station, a situation of disruption continues in the entire national capital. The traffic flow was severely affected. In response to the ongoing investigation and site clearance, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued a new advisory for the commuters.

The advisory, posted on social media, details wide-ranging traffic restrictions, effective immediately, in the vicinity of where the explosion occurred.

"Due to an emergency situation on 11.11.25, traffic restrictions and diversions will be enforced on both carriageways and service roads of Netaji Subhash Marg from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut," the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Commuters have been strongly advised to avoid these stretches from 6:00 AM onwards and use alternate roads for a hassle-free journey. No vehicular movement will be allowed on Netaji Subhash Marg between Chatta Rail Cut and Subhash Marg Cut in either direction.

Blast Site Situation

Police officials along with forensic experts are busy collecting evidence from the site, which is still cordoned off.

Debris field: Car parts - the steering wheel, pieces of wiring - litter the road; wreckage was hurled 200-300 meters from the point of the blast.

Key Evidence: Bloodstains are reportedly visible on the recovered car steering wheel, which is vital evidence for forensic analysis and identifying the deceased inside the vehicle.

Suspect Identified And Terror Details Confirmed

The blast had taken place in a Hyundai i20 car, and through CCTV footage, investigators were able to identify the suspected terrorist.

Prime Suspect: The man driving the vehicle just before the blast has been identified as Dr. Mohammad Umar, a suspected terrorist linked to the Faridabad terror module and previously an absconder.

Panic Attack: Sources said Umar, along with two accomplices, carried out the attack in a state of panic after arrests in Faridabad earlier on Monday.

High-Intensity Explosive: Investigations have indeed confirmed ANFO was used for the high-intensity explosion that took place in busy evening hours in an area full of tourists.

Pre-blast timeline: CCTV footage shows the car was deliberately parked for nearly three hours near the Sunehri Masjid (Golden Mosque) before it detonated at the Subhash Marg traffic signal at 6:52 PM.

