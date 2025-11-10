Delhi Red Fort Blast: Was It Meant To Save Hidden Explosive Stockpile Or Divert Attention From Terror Module?

Delhi Bomb Blast: The deadly explosion near the Red Fort that killed 13 people on Monday evening has sparked a wave of speculation. Just hours before the blast, the police in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana had seized nearly 3,000 kilograms of explosives, including RDX. The timing has triggered questions over whether the attack was a desperate act to destroy what remained or an attempt to divert attention from an alleged terror network on the verge of collapse.

Earlier in the day, a major counterterror operation unfolded hundreds of kilometers away. In Faridabad’s Dhauj village, the police allegedly discovered 350 kg of ammonium nitrate, an AK-47 rifle, a pistol, three magazines, 20 timers, a walkie-talkie set and large quantities of ammunition inside a rented accommodation.

The tenant, Dr Mujammil Shakeel, a medical professional from Pulwama, was arrested. Investigators revealed he had been living there for about three months while working at a local hospital.

His name reportedly surfaced after another doctor, Dr. Adil Ahmad Rather, previously detained in Saharanpur for allegedly pasting Jaish-e-Mohammed propaganda posters in Srinagar, was interrogated by the police. During questioning, Rather allegedly pointed authorities to Shakeel and the alleged explosives dump outside Delhi.

The police in Jammu and Kashmir also claimed to have seized an AK-47 and ammunition from Rather’s locker at the Government Medical College in Anantnag, where he had served as a senior resident until late last year. Both men are now under investigation for possible terror links and violations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act).

A Strange Timing, A Dark Theory

What has raised eyebrows is the timing. The Red Fort explosion came barely hours after the back-to-back seizures in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. Together, the cache reportedly exceeded 3,000 kg of high-grade explosives, enough to fuel multiple attacks across North India.

Security officials are connecting the dots, but some within the intelligence community whisper that the Red Fort attack may not have been random. One theory suggests it was a diversionary strike by an unknown terror module fearing that the rest of their hidden stockpiles were on the verge of being seized.

Another possibility, sources say, is that the blast was meant to erase evidence, a deliberate detonation to destroy any remaining trace of a much larger terror network operating around Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR).

Delhi On High Alert, Probe Widens

The explosion outside the Red Fort’s Metro Gate 1 has thrown the capital into chaos. Vehicles caught fire within seconds of the blast, and smoke filled the area as emergency responders rushed in.

The Delhi Police sealed multiple metro gates and cordoned off the entire zone. Forensic teams were seen collecting samples late into the night, searching for residues of RDX or ammonium nitrate. A senior official confirmed that all agencies (the National Investigation Agency or NIA, Delhi Police Special Cell, the National Security Guard (NSG), among others) were now cross-verifying whether the seized explosives in Faridabad and J&K were part of the same supply chain.

Threads Across States

Investigators suspect the explosives could have been transported through civilian networks or medical supply routes to avoid detection. The arrests of two doctors from Kashmir have intensified speculation about a professional ring using hospitals and clinics as fronts for covert transfers.

Police sources say both Rather and Shakeel had “unusual travel histories” across Delhi, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh in recent months.

Tracking teams are now reviewing CCTV footage, telecom data and money trails that could reveal whether the Red Fort blast was a panic-triggered retaliation by the same network.

Public Fear, Political Repercussions

As Delhi reels under tension, Opposition leaders are questioning how such a large cache of explosives could have made its way so close to the capital.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has called for an urgent review of alleged terror sleeper cell activity in the NCR.

While police officials remain cautious in their public statements, the sequence of events (a 3,000 kg explosive haul, back-to-back arrests of suspected radical-linked doctors and a deadly explosion near India’s most iconic monument) has already sparked a flood of speculation online.