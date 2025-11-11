Advertisement
Delhi Red Fort Blast: What Happens When NIA Takes Over A Case?

Delhi Red Fort Blast: The NIA has taken over the investigation into the Delhi blast that occurred on Monday evening. Following the incident, India has been placed on high alert, with security tightened across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Mumbai.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2025, 07:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Red Fort Blast: What Happens When NIA Takes Over A Case?

Delhi Red Fort Blast: The Home Ministry on Tuesday handed over the responsibility to probe the horrific Delhi blast to the National Investigative Agency (NIA). The incident occurred on Monday evening and killed at least eight people while injuring several others. 

The car that exploded was reportedly Haryana-registered and parked near Gate No.1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. Authorities and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) quickly took action on the case and began an initial investigation. 

Notably, the NIA was handed over the case after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took stock of the investigation and the multi-state searches being conducted in the Delhi blast case.

Also Check- Delhi Blast Live Updates: HM Shah Orders Agencies To 'Hunt Down' Culprits

NIA- From Constitution To Jurisdiction 

According to a release of the MHA, dated December 11, 2024, the NIA was set up under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, as a Central Counter Terrorism Law Enforcement Agency in the wake of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

What Does It Probe- NIA probes and prosecutes offences affecting the sovereignty, security, and integrity of India, security of the nation, friendly relations with foreign States, matters relating to international treaties etc. specified in the Schedule to the NIA Act, 2008.

What Happens When NIA Takes Over A Case? 

NIA also investigates offences related to the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, Human Trafficking, Cyber Terrorism, and the Arms Act, 1959.

The MHA release further states that Exclusive Divisions, such as Anti Human Trafficking Division (AHTD), Anti Cyber Terrorism Division (ACTD), and a Special Cell comprising legal experts have been created in the NIA.

The NIA, as India’s counter-terrorism body, holds the mandate to investigate cases that have implications beyond state boundaries or threaten national security. When the agnecy takes over a case, it elevates the matter to a national level, ensuring that the investigation is conducted with wider jurisdiction, advanced forensic capabilities, and coordination across states and central intelligence units.

The agency’s involvement could bring more resources, specialised expertise, and access to intelligence networks> With this, a deeper probe into potential terror links or organised crime elements is possible.

In the context of the Delhi blast case, the NIA’s takeover would influence the pace and depth of the investigation. This will likely lead to broader coordination between state police, intelligence agencies, and international partners if cross-border elements are suspected. 

Over a hundred CCTV footage clips are being scanned by investigative agencies, who suspect that the car explosion could have been a suicide attack. In addition, social media activity is also being monitored as a part of the probe. 

India has been in a high alert situation with security being beefed up in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Mumbai. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

