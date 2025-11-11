Delhi Red Fort Blast: What Is The UAPA? Police Register Case Under Anti-Terror Law After Explosives Found

Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the blast near the historic Red Fort under various stringent provisions, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"A case has been registered under sections 16, 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Explosives Act and the BNS at the Kotwali Police Station," Delhi Police said.

What is Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)?

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), first enacted in 1967, is India’s primary anti-terror law aimed at dealing with activities that threaten the country’s sovereignty and integrity. Initially framed to curb secessionist movements, the law has undergone multiple amendments — the latest in 2019 — to expand its scope to include provisions on terrorist financing, cyber-terrorism, and the designation of individuals as terrorists.

Under the Act, those found guilty of terrorist acts can face life imprisonment or the death penalty. The UAPA also permits authorities to detain suspects without charge for up to 180 days and makes it difficult for the accused to obtain bail unless the court is convinced of their innocence.

At least eight people were killed and several others sustained injuries in the blast.

Earlier, speaking with ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday, and the explosion injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles.

"This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot," Amit Shah said.

(With ANI inputs)