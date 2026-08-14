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Delhi weather alert: Wet Independence Day likely as IMD predicts rain during Red Fort event

Attending the 79th Independence Day at the Red Fort? The IMD warns of an 80% rain probability tomorrow morning. See the detailed hour-by-hour forecast here.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 04:54 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 04:55 PM IST
Delhi weather alert: Wet Independence Day likely as IMD predicts rain during Red Fort event

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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