/Delhi weather alert: Wet Independence Day likely as IMD predicts rain during Red Fort event

Make sure to have rain protection at hand for your attendance at the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi tomorrow. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is an 80% probability of rain in the peak hour of the day, which marks the event's happening.
Be ready for a wetting beginning of the national holiday. Forecasts claim that the skies above the Red Fort will be predominantly cloudy all day long. Importantly, the wettest period coincides with the speech of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the arrival of the VVIP guests.
As per the IMD three-hour forecast, organizers face hard times with the timing.
Rainfall will make up for four to six millimeters during these periods. Even though it is not the heavy precipitation, nevertheless, such conditions will complicate an already high-stakes outdoor event.
This issue goes beyond the inconvenience to the thousands attending the ceremony. Rain brings its share of logistical problems to security agencies and event management committees.
Ground crew members have to rush to secure the main stage and flag hoisting area right away. Even slight waterlogging could impact the organisation of seating in public and VIP areas. Security units need to make sure that electronic monitoring equipment and lines of communication are working properly regardless of humidity levels.
According to meteorological analysis, such weather conditions emerge as the result of local monsoon systems impacting the monsoon trough that is now situated above Northern India. The intensity level will not go up, which means that we are going to have "very light to light" showers without the prospect of constant rainfall.
Those who want to have outdoor activities in the afternoon will be offered some respite from the wet conditions, although the weather will still be unstable. Chances for precipitation will become lower gradually when the main ceremony is completed.
However, do not get too comfortable. Another active weather system may move in late at night, bringing a 70% chance of rain (three to four millimeters) after 8:30 PM.
IMD's localised, three-hour forecasts are vital for managing highly sensitive locations like the Red Fort. These precise windows allow for better real-time decision-making by authorities.
For the general public, the advice is simple: stay updated. Check for the absolute latest weather advisory before leaving home. It is highly recommended to carry a compact umbrella or a poncho, as umbrellas may be restricted in certain security zones. Dress in monsoon-friendly clothing.
Independence Day will proceed, but with additional challenges. While rain is a near certainty tomorrow morning, heavy, disruptive downpours are currently considered unlikely.
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