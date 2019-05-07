Delhi reels under intense heat as mercury touches 43 degrees

New Delhi: Sweltering conditions prevailed in the national capital on Tuesday with the mercury touching the 43-degrees mark in some parts of the city.

The Safdarjung observatory, recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 41.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, said a Met department official. The minimum temperature was recorded at 21.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, the official said. The Palam observatory registered a high of 43 degrees Celsius, while areas under Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar recorded 41.8, 42.4 and 42.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity oscillated between 71 and 29 per cent.

The Met office has forecast mainly clear skies for Wednesday with "dust raising winds" during the day. "The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at around 42 and 23 degrees respectively," the weatherman said. The mercury will continue to rise for the next two days as we foresee no rainfall or thunderstorm. Heatwave conditions are not likely to occur, B P Yadav, the head of the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre, said.

On Monday, the city had recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was at 22.4 degrees.