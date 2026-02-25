Advertisement
Delhi renamed Indraprastha? BJP MP urges Amit Shah to restore capital's ancient identity
Delhi renamed Indraprastha? BJP MP urges Amit Shah to restore capital's ancient identity

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah dated February 25, the Chandni Chowk representative highlighted the importance of preserving the identity of our national capital, Delhi, stating that it is only appropriate that the name of the city reflects its true historical roots and cultural legacy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 01:46 PM IST
Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

The debate over whether Delhi should be renamed Indraprastha has intensified following a formal proposal by BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal.

 "I am writing to draw your attention to an issue of profound historical and civilizational importance relating to the identity of our national capital, Delhi. As the capital of one of the world's oldest civilisations, it is only appropriate that the name of the city reflects its true historical roots and cultural legacy," Khandelwal said.
 

(This is a developing story.)

