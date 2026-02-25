Delhi renamed Indraprastha? BJP MP urges Amit Shah to restore capital's ancient identity

The debate over whether Delhi should be renamed Indraprastha has intensified following a formal proposal by BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah dated February 25, the Chandni Chowk representative highlighted the importance of preserving the identity of our national capital, Delhi, stating that it is only appropriate that the name of the city reflects its true historical roots and cultural legacy.

"I am writing to draw your attention to an issue of profound historical and civilizational importance relating to the identity of our national capital, Delhi. As the capital of one of the world's oldest civilisations, it is only appropriate that the name of the city reflects its true historical roots and cultural legacy," Khandelwal said.



BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal writes a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting the renaming of Delhi as Indraprastha



"...As such, the name "Delhi" reflects a limited historical period rather than the deeper and more enduring legacy of the city. Restoring the name… pic.twitter.com/meJBqxPS9A — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2026

