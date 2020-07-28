हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Delhi reports 1056 new coronavirus COVID-19 infections, 28 deaths; 1135 people recover in last 24 hrs

Delhi has increased its testing capacity in the past couple of weeks and conducted 18,544 tests on Tuesday

File Photo

Delhi: The national capital on Tuesday (July 28, 2020) reported 1,056 new coronavirus infections besides 28 COVID-19 deaths.

The active cases across Delhi surged to 10,887 which is 8.23 per cent of the total cases.

Delhi has so far witnessed a total of 1,32,275 coronavirus positive cases. The death count has now increased to 3,881.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that there was no death in national capital's biggest COVID hospital LNJP on Monday.

There were 1,135 patients who were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,17,507.

The national capital's recovery rate has improved to 88.83 per cent.

Delhi has increased its testing capacity in the past couple of weeks and conducted 18,544 tests on Tuesday.

The positive rate stood at 5.69.

6,219 patients are being treated under home isolation.

