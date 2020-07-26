Delhi reports 1075 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases; 1807 people recover in last 24 hours

New Delhi: The national capital in the last 24 hours reported 1075 new coronavirus confirmed cases, while 1807 people recovered from the virus.

Delhi's total case tally has now increased to 1,30,606, whereas, there have been 1,14,875 recoveries across the national capital till Sunday (July 26, 2020) afternoon.

The recovery rate has improved to 87.95 per cent.

There are now 11,904 active coronavirus cases in Delhi. It is 9.11 per cent of the total cases.

The death count on Sunday surged by 21 to 3827. The death rate in the national capital stands at 2.93.

There were 17,533 tests (5032 RT-PCR and 12,501 antigen) across Delhi in the last 24 hours. The national capital has so far conducted 9,46,777 tests.

As of now, there are 714 COVID-19 containment zones.

Close to 7,000 people are in home isolation.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that Corona bed occupancy has come down sharply from June 23 to July 26.

He said, "Much lesser no of people are now falling ill. Most of those falling ill are getting treated at home. Therefore, v few people are now needing hospitalization."

Corona bed occupancy has come down sharply from 23 June to 26 July. Much lesser no of people are now falling ill. Most of those falling ill are getting treated at home. Therefore, v few people are now needing hospitalization pic.twitter.com/zSEIGABxyP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 26, 2020

On Saturday he had stated that the national capital has reached 8th position in terms of the number of active cases.

"Situation was bad till a few days back. We were at 2nd position. However, there is no room for complacency. Take precautions and stay safe," said CM Kejriwal.